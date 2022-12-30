Mountain Mayhem : The 10th Annual World Snow Polo Championship

Polo players on Team Edmiston prepare for the first match at Rio Grande Field on Dec. 20.

May Selby / Photo Credit

2022 marked 10 consecutive years of The St. Regis Aspen World Snow Polo Championship with Aspen Valley Polo Club, established by valley residents Marc and Melissa Ganzi. Considered one of the world’s top snow-polo tournaments, the star-studded event featured world-class talent on the field, as well as A-listers in the audience, including Shaun White, Kate Hudson, and Rebel Wilson. The competition took place at Rio Grande Park in Aspen on Dec. 19 and 20, free to watch from the sidelines or for a premium to join the VIP tent. Proceeds from VIP tent ticket sales and sponsors — including St. Regis Resorts, the official timekeeper Richard Mille, Edmiston Yachts, Casablanca Polo, NetJets, Blade & Bow apparel, and more — were directed to both Aspen Valley Hospital Foundation and the Calaway-Young Cancer Center at Valley View Hospital. Each organization was presented with a check for $15,000 at the end of the tournament, while Team Blade & Bow took home the championship trophy as the overall winners.

Aspen World Snow Polo Championship host Melissa Ganzi (standing, in the black knit beanie) surrounded by friends.

May Selby / Photo Credit

Aspen World Snow Polo Championship host Marc Ganzi (front and center) with Aspen Valley Hospital and Valley View Hospital representatives.

May Selby / Photo Credit

Decorative skis engraved with the names of St. Regis properties around the world flank the entrance to the VIP tent.

May Selby/Photo Credit

Suzanna Lee and Ryan Crist, warmly-dressed for the wintry weather.

May Selby / Photo Credit

Mitch Kortus, Brittany Burke, and Ross Hensel with Aspen Bartending Company keeping busy in the VIP tent.

May Selby / Photo Credit

Vinny Sangalong, Jason Crowder (with Pablo Escobark in his coat), and Cable Magness.

May Selby / Photo Credit

Kat Biemann, pastry chef for the St. Regis Aspen, made approximately 2,400 desserts to serve over two days at Snow Polo.

May Selby / Photo Credit

Jessica Young, Kitty the Bernese Mountain Dog, and Jared Goulet in The St. Regis Aspen VIP tent.

May Selby / Photo Credit

Mercedes MacDonough, with Simon Miccio.

May Selby/ Photo Credit

Lauralei Baldog, Todd Helms, and Damian Cinotti.

May Selby / Photo Credit