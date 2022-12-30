Mountain Mayhem : The 10th Annual World Snow Polo Championship

2022 marked 10 consecutive years of The St. Regis Aspen World Snow Polo Championship with Aspen Valley Polo Club, established by valley residents Marc and Melissa Ganzi. Considered one of the world’s top snow-polo tournaments, the star-studded event featured world-class talent on the field, as well as A-listers in the audience, including Shaun White, Kate Hudson, and Rebel Wilson. The competition took place at Rio Grande Park in Aspen on Dec. 19 and 20, free to watch from the sidelines or for a premium to join the VIP tent. Proceeds from VIP tent ticket sales and sponsors — including St. Regis Resorts, the official timekeeper Richard Mille, Edmiston Yachts, Casablanca Polo, NetJets, Blade & Bow apparel, and more — were directed to both Aspen Valley Hospital Foundation and the Calaway-Young Cancer Center at Valley View Hospital. Each organization was presented with a check for $15,000 at the end of the tournament, while Team Blade & Bow took home the championship trophy as the overall winners.