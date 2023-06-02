Mountain Mayhem: Tennis anyone?
Mountain Mayhem
Birthday girl Jodi Jacobsen hit the Smuggler Racquet Club tennis courts to ring in the start to her next decade with a party for friends and family on Sunday, May 21. Her mom, Ruth Jacobson, and sister, Jamie Cygeilman, came to town to help her celebrate and honor her dad, who slipped away 30 years prior and would have loved the tradition. “He always made special occasions extra special for our family,” said Jodi. Her birthday fête was a fun-filled day with food and drink, tennis and pickle ball, music, and quality time with loved ones. “Thanks to Atlas Pizza on-the-road for the savory bites, Matsuhisa for the delicious sushi-to-go, Mendy for the green juice for gardener cocktails, Chris Kelly for working way too hard before, during and after, and everyone for coming.”
