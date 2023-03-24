Mountain Mayhem: Spring flings

Select Aperitivo from Venice pops up at the top of Aspen Mountain this ski season.

May Selby/Courtesy photo

Casa Tua hosted a dinner last month in partnership with Wyld Blue, the chic boutique in the Elks Building downtown featuring a collection of housewares, children’s clothes, and women’s fashion.

Co-owned by the husband-wife duo Oliver and Sasha Benz, the original Wyld Blue is in Montauk, New York, known for its curated, beachy aesthetics that blend memories of a raucous past with the promise of an adventurous future. For the recent dinner at Casa Tua, guests were invited to dine on a special menu while seeing the latest styles of the Aspen shop.

This ski season, Select Aperitivo, a beloved Italian spirit brand known for making a delicious spritz, has partnered with ASPENX Beach Club and Gray Malin, offering beachgoers their iconic, bright red select spritzes made with Prosecco, soda, and always garnished with a green olive. Over the weekend of March 10-12, Select Aperitivo brought a cute cart to the beach to serve their favorite new slopeside drinks. They also hosted a dinner at the Caribou Club with Tad Carducci, director of outreach for Gruppo Montenegro, who spoke to the spirit of the spritz, which was born in Venice, Italy, back in 1920.

Saks returned to Aspen this March following a successful pop-up on East Hyman Avenue and its first-ever VIP Weekend with influencers, tastemakers, and top clients in Aspen last July. From Thursday, March 16, to Sunday, March 19, Saks hosted its second VIP Weekend in Aspen for top clients and members of the Saks Social Club, the luxury retailer’s brand ambassador program. Throughout the weekend, Saks hosted events and unforgettable experiences for guests, including a magical horse and sleigh ride to the legendary Pine Creek Cookhouse, guided skiing, and snowboarding sessions on Aspen Mountain, a mountain top après ski party at ASPENX Beach Club, private yoga classes at 02 Aspen, spa treatments at Reméde Spa at The St. Regis, a welcome dinner at Aspen hotspot Matsuhisa, and more.

Saks also hosted virtual events on its digital events platform Saks Live throughout the weekend, including influencer and entrepreneur Tezza Barton, giving viewers a behind-the-scenes look at all of her Saks looks for the VIP Weekend. Aspen-based jewelry designer Ashley Wein also presented her Atlas Fine jewelry collection launching at Saks in celebration of the VIP Weekend.





Rose Kanarick, Kylie VanHaulen, and Grace Ann Nade at Wyld Blue’s dinner at Casa Tua.

Courtesy photo

Oli Benz of Wyld Blue and influencer Brooks Nader toast at Casa Tua.

Courtesy photo

Lindsay Eshelman with Select Aperitivo welcomes guests to their dinner at the Caribou Club.

May Selby/Courtesy photo

Tad Carducci with Select Aperitivo speaks to the history of the brand that dates back to 1920 when it was founded in Venice, Italy.

May Selby/Courtesy photo

Freelance travel writer and part-time DJ California Chaney with Mikayla Vielot from Rachel Harris Communications at the Select Aperitivo dinner at the Caribou Club.

May Selby/Courtesy photo

Emily Bibb and Lauren Taylor at Matsu for Saks’ dinner.

May Selby/Courtesy photo

Maya Allen and Karen Baroody at Matsuhisa for Saks’ dinner.

May Selby/Courtesy photo

Aspen-based jewelry designer Ashley Gilroy Wein with Alyx Roth at Saks’ dinner at Matsuhisa.

May Selby/Courtesy photo

Todd Clark and Jay Fletcher with Matsuhisa welcome guests for Saks’ dinner.

May Selby/Courtesy photo

Bridget von Kaenel, Jen Peluso, and Ally Blum at Saks’ fabulous dinner at Matsuhisa.

May Selby/Courtesy photo