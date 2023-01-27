Mountain Mayhem: Aspen Gay Ski Week 2023

Denise Zubrod, Allison Byford and three dapper gents at the Aspen Art Museum.

Courtesy

The largest, non-profit gay ski week in the world took over town and the slopes from Jan. 15 to 22, bringing “that big, big energy,” as Latto would say.

Aspen Gay Ski Week, or simply “Ski Week,” as its called by those in the know, is a week of inclusivity, ski adventures, après-ski events, theme parties, Friendship Dinners, Drag Queen Bingo Brunches, wine tastings, and more.

Still, my all-time favorite event is the Downhill Costume Contest that takes place on Little Nell run on the Friday of Ski Week. This year’s temps weren’t nearly as frigid as they typically have been in the past — usually posing a major challenge to contestants wearing next to nothing for their routines.

While there weren’t all that many teams registered for the contest, there were standouts like Chase Bank’s brigade re-enacting a Top Gun scene, replete with red and blue smoke and matching jumpsuits. Snowmass Tourism took the top spot for the fourth year in a row for a Lady Gaga through the ages segment: skiing down with rainbow umbrellas and taking to the stage for an energetic set, all remixed by DJ Dylan on the decks.

Afterward, a dance party erupted on the stage, and all were welcome to get down in the name of giving back. Aspen Gay Ski Week benefits AspenOUT, whose mission is to provides support and services to the diverse LGBTQ+ population of the Roaring Fork Valley. Learn more at aspenout.com .





Team Snowmass Tourism sets the bar high every year, winning first place for four years running, each time donating the $1,000 prize back to AspenOUT.

May Selby/Photo

Andreas Jungwirth, Corey Reardon, and Greg Rose leaving a hoppin’ apres party at Limelight Hotel Aspen.

May Selby/Photo

Two Maxes, one Keith, and one Doreen, front-and-center for the costume contest.

May Selby/Photo

The closing segment to the downhill costume contest — skiing the flag down the slopes.

May Selby/Photo

JW Barger, who was a judge in the costume contest, with his fiancé, Jay.

May Selby/Photo

Kim Kuliga, executive director of Aspen Gay Ski Week, with Virginia McNellis, whose Lady Gaga-themed team from Snowmass Tourism won the costume contest.

May Selby/photo

One of my favorite routines in the costume contest — this brave new skier who took inspo from Selena.

May Selby / Photo

Emcee Miriam T. with AspenOUT Executive Director Kevin Mcmanamon.

May Selby/Photo