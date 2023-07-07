Mountain Mayhem: Sizzling summertime

Sabrina de Baets in blue with family visiting from Germany at ACES’ Summer Picnic on the Preserve.

May Selby/Courtesy photo

Summer is sizzling with events and activities.

On June 7, RE/DONE hosted a private shopping event at their 432B East Hyman store, offering guests light bites, locally-sourced drinks, and a gift. RE/DONE started as an e-commerce brand with the concept of upcycling vintage Levi’s into a modern fit. Since opening in 2016, they’ve diverted over 225,850 garments from landfills, reconstructing them into new designs and breathing life and sustainability into pre-owned garments. Visit their store, and learn more.

The Aspen Saturday Market returned on June 10 and will continue each week through early October. Open from 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m., find Colorado-grown produce and Colorado-produced artisan products.

Aspen Center for Environmental Studies (ACES) presented its annual membership dinner on June 12, fondly known as the Picnic on the Preserve. Delicious, sustainable cuisine from Rock Bottom Ranch was served, along with drinks, and live music at Hallam Lake Nature Preserve.

On June 14, as part of their 50th anniversary celebration, The Gant kicked off their Winedown Wednesday series with live music and drink specials on the rooftop. Open to visitors and residents, The Gant’s weekly happy hour takes place from 4-7 p.m. through mid-October. Additional celebrations for their golden anniversary are gold-wrapped Gant vans, ’70s throwback cocktail menu, a featured wall gallery of images throughout the years, and an anniversary package filled with perks.





Liz Mahon and her longtime friend Eileen Granziani visiting from the East Coast with Christy and Ted Mahon at ACES’ Picnic on the Preserve. May Selby/Courtesy photo

MarySue Bonetti sings along to “Ripple” with Dan Sheridan at ACES’ Picnic on the Preserve. May Selby/Courtesy photo

RE/DONE Aspen store manager Jasmin Lewis at a shopping event in June. May Selby/Courtesy photo

Sari Tuschman and Alison Fleming at RE/DONE’s shopping event in June. May Selby/Courtesy photo

The Aspen Saturday Market returned in technicolor in June with booths like this one from Zephryo’s Garden in Paonia. May Selby/Courtesy photo

Raifie Bass and Seth Sachson at Aspen Animal Shelter’s booth at the Aspen Saturday Market. May Selby/Courtesy photo

Winedown Wednesdays with live music and drink specials on the rooftop at The Gant are open to all through mid-October. May Selby/Courtesy photo