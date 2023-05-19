Mountain Mayhem: Scenes from the season

Jen Beloz, GM of Flowers & Faust, and Brooke Medosch, who is a Midwest sales rep for the brand.

May Selby/Courtesy photo

This spring saw a flurry of food and wine experiences, dance performances, art and architecture lectures, shorts film screenings, and more.

Catching up on several such occasions this week, I’ll start with the Women in Wine Dinner at The Snow Lodge on March 1, coinciding with Women’s History Month. Allie Pyke with The Snow Lodge and Jen Beloz, GM of Flowers & Faust, were the hosts for a long table adorned with vases of pastel peonies and seating for 20 or so guests. Chef Robert Sieber prepared a multi-course dinner with wines from Flowers Vineyards in Healdsburg, Calif., and Faust from St Helena, Calif., paired by Beloz who spoke to producing Cabernet Sauvignons for which the region is best known. According to Beloz, “Winemaking offers a great balance of mental and physical challenges that keep me on my toes.”

DanceAspen hosted a VIP reception and performance at the Jewish Community Center on March 2, inviting patrons for drinks, light bites, and a glimpse into what goes into their rehearsals. Laurel Winton, who founded the thriving resident dance company less than two years ago, welcomed all and spoke to the work that the dancers go through as they guide one another through their routines, which was followed by real life rehearsals for their performance that took place later that month at The Wheeler Opera House.

Next up: DanceAspen’s first collaboration with the Aspen Music Festival is set for the Fourth of July at the Benedict Music Tent with in-house choreographer Matthew Gilmore premiering a new work set to the scores of Leonard Bernstein. On July 14, join DanceAspen for their Aspen Bandstand Gala at Hotel Jerome with the theme of Dirty Dancing, serving as their primary fundraising event of the year. I had the pleasure of going last summer and can attest to it being worth every cent to attend.

Aspen Film’s popular spring program, Shortfest, returned from April 10-16, with screenings at The Wheeler Opera House and Isis Theatre. The festival kicked off with a members/VIP opening reception on April 11 at the Public House and included events all over town at PonyBoy, Mountain Chalet, Mi Chola, Silver City, Hooch, and Unravel Coffee — making it a truly well-rounded program and an opportunity for filmmakers to meet and mingle with filmgoers and patrons.





On April 7, the Aspen Art Museum presented a lecture on the rooftop with architect Chad Oppenheim, who guided guests on an immersive journey through his firm’s work and philosophy that aims to realign and reconnect us to the world around us, followed by a Q&A with Sarah Broughton with Rowland + Broughton Architecture, Urban Design, and Interior Design.

From April 7-11, LuxuryLab Global, the leading luxury brand and travel summit in Latin America, hosted a familiarization trip to Aspen, bringing in media and travel advisors from the luxury sectors of Latin America to learn about the destination and all that it offers.

Also in mid-April, Nantucket-based artist Meredith Hanson visited Aspen for a scouting trip in anticipation of a watercolor workshop here this summer. Details are forthcoming while plans are in progress. While here, Mer wore a Powder Puff pullover on the slopes, featuring a watercolor she painted of the Maroon Bells in fall, serving as a stylish neck gaiter inspired by Aspen’s natural beauty.

The table is set for the Flowers & Faust Dinner at The Snow Lodge.

May Selby/Courtesy photo

Aspen Film’s Executive and Artistic Director Susan Wrubel welcomes VIPs and members to the Shortsfest opening reception at the Public House on April 11, 2023.

May Selby/Courtesy photo

Nantucket-based artist Meredith Hanson presents her work on a spring ski day. in Aspen. Mer painted a watercolor of the Maroon Bells in fall, featured here on a Powder Puff pullover, serving as a stylish neck gaiter.

May Selby/Courtesy photo

Dancer Sammy Altenau perfectly performs a pirouette, while Laurel Winton, DanceAspen’s founder, executive director and also an artist, looks on.

May Selby/Courtesy photo

Anthony Tiedeman, Jan Sarpa, Jenny Altenau, Matthew Gilmore, and Blake Krapels after DanceAspen’s performance at the JCC.

May Selby/Courtesy photo

Karen Setterfield and Galen Bright attending DanceAspen’s VIP performance at the JCC this spring.

May Selby/Courtesy photo

In good company: Madeleine Scott, Anthony Tiedeman, and Sammy Altenau perform at DanceAspen’s VIP rehearsal and reception at the JCC this spring.

May Selby/Courtesy photo

Celia Daniel de Mizrahi, Abelardo Marcondes, Esteban Abasacal, and Victor Mizrahi in town for a LuxuryLab familiarization trip pause to pose by “Kaliedoscreen,” by Herbert Bayer, on an early morning run across the Aspen Institute campus.

May Selby/Courtesy photo