Mountain Mayhem: Peace out

Bonnie’s Restaurant re-opened on Aspen Mountain last Saturday, April 22, for an appropriately snowy send-off party for Aspen Skiing Co. CEO Mike Kaplan. With Derek Brown Band jamming inside and DJ Naka G spinning on the deck, the ski-in/ski-out party went on all afternoon until ski patrol politely reminded all it was finally time to go. Everyone who stayed ’til the end gathered for a group photo with the guest of honor, singing “Na Na Na Na Hey Hey Goodbye.”
Thank you for 30 years of service, Mike. Have a great vacay!