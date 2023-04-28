 Mountain Mayhem: Peace out | AspenTimes.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Mountain Mayhem: Peace out

News News |

May Selby
Mountain Mayhem
Laura and Mike Kaplan.
May Selby/Courtesy photo

Bonnie’s Restaurant re-opened on Aspen Mountain last Saturday, April 22, for an appropriately snowy send-off party for Aspen Skiing Co. CEO Mike Kaplan. With Derek Brown Band jamming inside and DJ Naka G spinning on the deck, the ski-in/ski-out party went on all afternoon until ski patrol politely reminded all it was finally time to go. Everyone who stayed ’til the end gathered for a group photo with the guest of honor, singing  “Na Na Na Na Hey Hey Goodbye.”

Thank you for 30 years of service, Mike. Have a great vacay!

Dancing in ski boots: Laura Kaplan, Bobbie Burkeley, and Christy Mahon.
May Selby/Courtesy photo
Brad Benson and Zaugg.
May Selby/Courtesy photo
Andy Docken, Jim Rose, and David Clark.
May Selby/Courtesy photo
Mary Manning, David Meeker, and Chris Cheo.
May Selby/Courtesy photo
Ned Ryerson and Dina Belmonte.
May Selby/Courtesy photo
Jason and Shelley Roy.
May Selby/Courtesy photo
Ski pros Ted Mahon and Pete Van Deventer.
May Selby/Courtesy photo
Spradley Farms’ finest: Mike, Scott, and Cole.
May Selby/Courtesy photo
Kevin and Jessica Jacobi with Rich Burkeley, the CEO at Lake Louise.
May Selby/Courtesy photo
John Rigney and Travis Benson.
May Selby/Courtesy photo
Jennifer Gibbons and Jeff Moonitz.
May Selby/Courtesy photo
Neddie, Brigitte, and Lizzie.
May Selby/Courtesy photo
Jenny Harris Cardamone, Tim from the Dogs of Aspen, and Pat Callahan.
May Selby/Courtesy photo
More Like This, Tap A Topic
entertainment
Activity & Events
See more