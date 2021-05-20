Mountain Mayhem: Parks and recreation
Mountain Mayhem
Picnics are back on the docket now that spring is giving way to summer – though, as we all know, the weather can change in an instant and foil outdoor dining plans. So it’s best to be flexible and have inclement weather gear along for the ride just in case it’s needed. Last weekend was an unofficial start to picnic season at Mollie Gibson Park at the base of Smuggler, which also bears nicknames like Sunset Park, Smuggler Park or the base of Housewife Hill. As pods of friends congregated in all four pockets of the park, the energy was buzzing with spring fever. Among the gatherings was a going away party for a South African bloke named James Valentine who’s heading home after having “the best time in Aspen.” Another departing guest is Beau Crist who’s moving to Utah to pursue a career as a helicopter pilot. We’ll look forward to welcoming them back when they understandably miss it here and return for a visit.
Mountain Mayhem: Parks and recreation
