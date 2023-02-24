Mountain Mayhem: Out of the Blue

Ruth Kruger, Joanne Wakefield and Nancy Mayer at La Prairie’s party.

At the start to ski season, The Snow Lodge at The St. Regis Aspen debuted a new take on their tented courtyard with The Blue Room, an après-ski haven with rotating musical acts, plush seating areas, blue fabric draped from the ceiling, bottle service, and artwork courtesy of Aspen’s Casterline|Goodman Gallery and Gagosian.

More than 30 years ago, La Prairie created its innovative skin caviar collection — infused with caviar extract, packaged in sleek, minimalist jars and vials in the brand’s signature deep cobalt blue glass.

Over Presidents’ Day Weekend, La Prairie hosted an après-ski — or après-skin — cocktail party in The Blue Room alongside Casa Del Sol tequila. Guests enjoyed caviar canapes, champagne, and tequila in celebration of La Prairie’s new skincare line, Skin Caviar.

DJ BluedTiger was the opening act, followed by rapper Anderson Paak (also known as Pee Wee), who played an entire set on vinyl.

In the mix were Erica Pelosini, Martha Graeff, Shea Marie, Maryna Linchuk, Grace Ann Nader, Kylie Vonnahme, Erica Wiltz, Skylar Grey, Kamila Hansen, Stephanie Lauren, and Katherine Kelly Lang. Hosts included Jayma Cardoso and Allie Pike with The Snow Lodge, Current D’Ignazio with La Prairie, and Steph Sebbag, CEO and co-founder of Casa Del Sol.





Ruth Gribbon with Current D'Ignazio with La Prairie.

Guest Shea Marie at La Prairie’s party at Snow Lodge.

Laurel Winton with DanceAspen and event co-host Erica Pelosini in the Blue Room.

Gert and Mindi Van Moorsel in the Blue Room with La Prairie.

La Prairie and Casa Del Sol Tequila collaborated as hosts for a night of cocktails and caviar on Friday, Feb. 17, in the Blue Room at The Snow Lodge.

Getting down in the Blue Room for the kickoff to Presidents’ Day Weekend.

