Mountain Mayhem: On the slopes

A sea of people on the deck at Bonnie’s for Bonnie’s Bash.

May Selby/Courtesy photo

Spring celebrations continued across the slopes last weekend with a benefit for Challenge Aspen in Snowmass, a 50th birthday party at Cloud Nine on Aspen Highlands, and a massive deck party to close out Bonnie’s season on Aspen Mountain.

This spring, Challenge Aspen hosted a Limitless Mountain Challenge, which they referred to as a “friendly, yet fierce competition” to ski the most vertical feet in one day and raise awareness for inclusion and access in the outdoors. Participants could put together a team of four, or enter individually, for a single-day event at Snowmass on April 8 or lean toward the option of a virtual challenge at their leisure one day over the course of a few weeks. They more than doubled their goal, raising $79,000 for the non-profit’s fundraiser for Aspen’s year-round, adaptive recreation programs, making the outdoors accessible to all.

On Easter Sunday, the weather could not have been more glorious with blue skies, full sun, and warm temperatures — perfect for deck parties at Cloud Nine and Bonnie’s. The team at Cloud Nine celebrated the season with a 50th birthday party for “Campo Dave” Ellsweig, surrounded by scores of friends. Bonnie’s Bash returned after a few years’ hiatus, coinciding with the restaurant closing for the season.

Take part in closing parties at the base of Aspen Mountain at Ajax Tavern on Saturday and the base of Aspen Highlands on Sunday. Thanks to Aspen Snowmass for keeping the lifts running for one more week ’til Sunday, April 23, at Aspen and Snowmass, providing more time to earn those 100-day pink pins!

Campo Dave rings in his 50th at Cloud Nine.

Lyndsay Meyer/Courtesy photo

Cloud Nine general manager Tommy Tollesson celebrates a successful season on a sunny spring day.

Lyndsay Meyer/Courtesy photo

Challenge Aspen Executive Director Lindsay Cagley and instructor Tony Drees are all smiles at their Limitless Mountain Challenge event on April 8.

Courtesy photo

Members of the Challenge Aspen team work registration for the Limitless Mountain Challenge.

Courtesy photo

Antonella and Alessa Oliver with Lindsay Cagley at Challenge Aspen’s Limitless Vertical Challenge.

Courtesy photo

Ari Mizrahi, Julia Hedman, Clint Coerdt, Jamie Contractor, Britton Skusa, and Lynday Meyer at an apres-ski get together at Hamilton Sports and Surefoot.

May Selby/Courtesy photo