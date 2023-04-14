Mountain Mayhem: On the slopes
Spring celebrations continued across the slopes last weekend with a benefit for Challenge Aspen in Snowmass, a 50th birthday party at Cloud Nine on Aspen Highlands, and a massive deck party to close out Bonnie’s season on Aspen Mountain.
This spring, Challenge Aspen hosted a Limitless Mountain Challenge, which they referred to as a “friendly, yet fierce competition” to ski the most vertical feet in one day and raise awareness for inclusion and access in the outdoors. Participants could put together a team of four, or enter individually, for a single-day event at Snowmass on April 8 or lean toward the option of a virtual challenge at their leisure one day over the course of a few weeks. They more than doubled their goal, raising $79,000 for the non-profit’s fundraiser for Aspen’s year-round, adaptive recreation programs, making the outdoors accessible to all.
On Easter Sunday, the weather could not have been more glorious with blue skies, full sun, and warm temperatures — perfect for deck parties at Cloud Nine and Bonnie’s. The team at Cloud Nine celebrated the season with a 50th birthday party for “Campo Dave” Ellsweig, surrounded by scores of friends. Bonnie’s Bash returned after a few years’ hiatus, coinciding with the restaurant closing for the season.
Take part in closing parties at the base of Aspen Mountain at Ajax Tavern on Saturday and the base of Aspen Highlands on Sunday. Thanks to Aspen Snowmass for keeping the lifts running for one more week ’til Sunday, April 23, at Aspen and Snowmass, providing more time to earn those 100-day pink pins!