Mountain Mayhem: On the scene

Aspen has been in full swing this ski season — from sporting events to DJ sets to live music performances and more. Over the course of X Games Aspen, après-ski parties, featuring current and retired athletes, popped up around town such as one with Eileen Gu at Meridian Jewelers to another with Shaun White at ASPENX.
The music scene has continued to ramp up all winter with big name acts at Belly Up; Snow Lodge in the Blue Room, dining room, and courtyard; Sterling; Hotel Casa del Sol; and the hot new club Gala.
Keep an eye out for this weekend’s roster of après-ski events, concerts, store events, and more on Belly Up’s site, the Aspen Chamber events calendar, and flyers all over town.