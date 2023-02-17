Mountain Mayhem: On the scene

Olympian Eileen Gu at a meet and greet hosted by Meridian Jewelers in January.

Photo May Selby

Aspen has been in full swing this ski season — from sporting events to DJ sets to live music performances and more. Over the course of X Games Aspen, après-ski parties, featuring current and retired athletes, popped up around town such as one with Eileen Gu at Meridian Jewelers to another with Shaun White at ASPENX.

The music scene has continued to ramp up all winter with big name acts at Belly Up; Snow Lodge in the Blue Room, dining room, and courtyard; Sterling; Hotel Casa del Sol; and the hot new club Gala.

Keep an eye out for this weekend’s roster of après-ski events, concerts, store events, and more on Belly Up’s site, the Aspen Chamber events calendar, and flyers all over town.

Robin and Kenny Smith hosting a reception at their store, Meridian Jewelers.

Photo May Selby

Lorena Rojas, Eileen Gu, and Diana Lane at Meridian Jewelers.

May Selby photo.

Kaskade plays to a full house at Belly Up over X Games.

May Selby photo.

Snow Lodge presents Bob Moses in the courtyard at The St. Regis Aspen.

May Selby Photo

Canadian electronic duo Bob Moses plays at Snow Lodge with an ice bar for their DJ decks.

May Selby photo

DJ Lo-G opens for Kaskade at Belly Up on Jan. 26, 2023.

May Selby photo

Casa del Sol Hotel has become a chic apres-ski spot in downtown Aspen.

May Selby photo

Krissy Bills celebrates her birthday in the Blue Room at Snow Lodge on February 3.

May Selby photo