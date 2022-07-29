Mountain Mayhem: Midsummer in Aspen
This season is flying by, as summer always tends to do. Rounding up several highlights of late in Aspen, it’s been a busy social scene.
• Saks has a pop-up in town through July 29 at 516 E. Hyman Ave. The brand welcomed VIP press and social media guests for a visit during its store activation with a picnic on Aspen Mountain as part of its fun itinerary.
• Citizens of Humanity and Nina Kairouz of Najeau hosted a brunch at Hotel Jerome in the garden on July 15. The reason behind the get-together was to celebrate the launch of Najeau at Humanity Aspen, located at 520 E. Hyman Ave. Rooted in ancient recipes, Najeau is a nontoxic, organic scalp and haircare system providing a healthy routine for everyone’s scalp, follicles and hair. Kairouz and certified nutritionist Lauren Cornell shared the story behind the organic haircare system and educated guests on the connection between gut and hair health.
• In late June, Aspen Vida Medi Spa at 420 W. Main St. hosted a reception to welcome the Los Angeles-based cosmetic dermatologist Dr. Ava Shamban. Guests enjoyed light bites and drinks and received curated skincare kits and an invitation for a treatment. Sherman will be at the spa for appointments throughout the summer and fall.
• And just opened: Las Montanas, the new Tex Mex restaurant operated by McGuire Moorman Lambert Hospitality, which also own Clark’s Oyster Bar in Aspen. It occupies the space where Jimmy’s was at 205 S. Mill St. upstairs.
