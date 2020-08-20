Mountain Mayhem: Masks Meet Fashion
On Saturday, Aug. 8, Here House hosted Masks Meet Fashion, a socially distant fashion show in their East Cooper courtyard. Local artists and national designers were represented with 80 masks sourced by the show’s production team consisting of Kacie Apt of Dior and Zoe Cramer and Erin Greenwood with Here House. Together, they selected a range of masks from luxe to basic that featured details such as fringe or gemstones and designed for men, women or kids.
Maskmakers included Isa Catto, Ro and Fern, Marie Kelly, Throckmorton Jones, Merdith Hope, Heidi Hat, Katherine Grant, Robert Brinker and more. The concept for the event was spurred during a conversation between Pitkin County Commissioner Greg Poschman and Candice Olson, who owns Here House with her daughter Michaela Carpenter, about the efficacy of wearing masks Poschman’s research has convinced him that encouraging others to use face coverings is the most useful effort we can do to help the Aspen community and the country as we face this public health crisis.
The event followed all safety protocols, which Here House and its sister business, Local Coffee, have been honing for the past five months, as they’ve been carefully serving locals and visitors during these fluid times.
A socially distanced audience enjoyed lunch while nine local models sported stylish masks as they traipsed down the sidewalk-turned-catwalk. All of the uniquely designed masks are available for order through the Mask Meets Fashion catalogue available at Local.
In addition to being a playful escape, the event also served another purpose, benefiting the Aspen Hope Center and its efforts to support the Roaring Fork Valley community in times of crisis.
