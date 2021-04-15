Mountain Mayhem: Last call for spring skiing
Mountain Mayhem
As the light lingers longer and the ski season draws to a close, it’s last call for lift-served spring skiing.
Several highlights of late from the slopes include an April 3 ceremony at the base of Aspen Mountain for an ambitious kindergartner, Maddock Lipp. At age 6, Lipp, of Golden, Colorado, reached his goal of skiing all 33 ski areas in the state, a journey that started at age two. He crisscrossed Colorado with his family over the past few seasons from Silverton to Steamboat to lesser-known areas like Howelsen Hill, Cranor Hill and Lake City to reach number 33. Aspen Snowmass hosted a small ceremony for Lipp on the steps of the Silver Queen Gondola with passersby and fellow skiers and riders cheering for him from the lift line.
On April 4, Buttermilk wrapped up the season with Bacon Day. Aspen Highlands also closed, though the U.S. Alpine Championships started the next day for racing from April 5 -16 with men’s and women’s downhill, super-g, giant slalom, slalom and alpine combined, which has been fun to follow on social media since in-person spectating is not allowed.
Aspen Mountain ends the season this Sunday, April 18, and is sure to be a celebration – of socially distant proportions. Lastly, there’s Snowmass’s closure next Sunday, April 25. Though the lifts will soon stop spinning, there’s still plenty of opportunity for skinning well into the spring – snow conditions pending.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Mountain Mayhem: Last call for spring skiing
As the light lingers longer and the ski season draws to a close, it’s last call for lift-served spring skiing.