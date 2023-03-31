Mountain Mayhem : Karibu Africa

Brady Forseth, CEO of ACCF, with international photographer David Yarrow, heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield, and Charlie Mayhew, the CEO and co-founder of Tusk.

On Wednesday, March 15, the African Community & Conservation Foundation and Tusk, a UK-based charity whose royal patron is Prince William, prince of Wales, hosted a cocktail fundraiser. The second annual “Karibu Africa” in Aspen took place in the contemporary Doerr-Hosier Center at the Aspen Meadows Resort. The evening featured a live auction with artwork donated by international photographer David Yarrow, an ACCF & Tusk ambassador, and artist Hannah Shergold. All funds raised from the evening support the organizations’ joint education, anti-poverty and wildlife conservation programs throughout eastern and southern Africa.

Four-time heavyweight champion boxer and ACCF ambassador and board member Evander Holyfield was a special guest, spending time with friends and fans throughout the evening. He noted: “A champion shows what they do in and outside of the ring. I’m excited to help ACCF knock out poverty, poaching, and promote the prosperity of the people in Africa. I am humbled and honored to be an ambassador and a board member for this wonderful organization that is blessing the rains in Africa.”

Charlie Mayhew, the CEO and co-founder of Tusk, said the inaugural “Karibu Africa” in Aspen event held at the Caribou Club last year was such a great success that it signaled a return for this second annual benefit.

World-renowned photographer David Yarrow said, “Aspenites have always encouraged enlightened debate on relevant subjects. This may be the most glamorous of ski resorts, but it is so much more than that. A love of art and a great empathy for nature are core to the town’s values. There are so many reasons to look forward to this event and support ACCF and Tusk.”

Brady Forseth, the CEO of ACCF, said: “The ripple effects of the war in Ukraine, the pandemic, and severe weather events have set back decades of conservation and community up-liftment work in Africa. We are collaborating again with our friends at Tusk to accelerate philanthropy on the continent and provide more opportunities for entrepreneurship, education, and advancement. Thanks to David Yarrow, Evander Holyfield, and many others for their generosity.”





Sponsors of the event included the Aspen Institute, the Aspen Meadows Resort, Mutombo Coffee, Casterline | Goodman Gallery, and David Yarrow.

Learn more at africanccf.org and tusk.org .

Dr. Taryn Marie Stejskal, artist Hannah Shergold (whose “Clash of Colour” painting was auctioned off at the event and purchased by Amy and Gary Green), Evander Holyfield, and Amy Green.

Charlie Mayhew, Carmela Phillips, and Brady Forseth. Carmela is the founder of the Love Tribe Project, an African charity that builds wells and schools in Kenya.

Karen Korponai, Rick Schuler, and Tami Word.

Jordan Goodman, Don Dace with Mutombo Coffee, and Robert Casterline.

Lindsey Lefelhoc and Lexi Minchow.

Meredith McKee and Natalie Antoine with Casterline | Goodman Gallery.

