Mountain Mayhem: In Vintage + Velvet for the Flamingo

Founded in 1991, the Aspen Education Foundation (AEF) is a 501(c)(3) fundraising organization that partners closely with school administrators and the community to identify and fund in-school or beyond classroom programs across our five schools. Over the years, AEF has played a critical role in investing in the educational experiences that our community has come to appreciate and expect, including: outdoor education, aeronautics, performing arts, International Baccalaureate, and college counseling.

The annual Flamingo benefit — creatively planned and executed by EKS Events — brings the community together in support of AEF’s mission. The theme for 2022 was vintage and velvet, interpreted in stylish ways from floor-length dresses to smoking jackets as guests dressed the part. Previously held in the ballroom at the St. Regis Aspen, the event in recent years has evolved into a dine-around format with individual events taking place around town, then all linked together via livestream for a live auction. Betula, Cache Cache, Campo di Fiori, Mi Chola, Monarch Steakhouse, and Woody Creek Tavern were the participating restaurants this year. Here, House and Hooch also opened their doors for cocktail receptions while Caribou Club and Sterling offered after-dinner dancing.

Special thanks to Executive Director Cynthia Chase and the entire board of directors who work tirelessly to ensure AEF is a success: Raifie Bass, Bob Bowden, Marla Butler, Diana Ettlinger, Molly Gilmore, Kurt Hall, Lyndsey Haynie, Cari Kuhlman, Pippa McHugh, Craig Navias, Ken Ramberg, Max Rispoli, Craig Rogers, Mary Scanlan, Jeannie Seybold, Brad Schlosser, Rich Simeone, Elizabeth Slossberg, Paul Sohn, Michelle Stiller, and Alan Tralins.

“We raised a record amount of money for our public school!” Chase said the day after the benefit in an email to guests. The total raised through event tickets, live and silent auctions, and a paddle raise is close to $1.7 million, beating last year’s record-breaking amount — all of which makes a direct impact on AEF’s programs and positions. Visit http://www.aspenaef.org to learn more.

