Mountain Mayhem: Happy 4-0, Christine
On a glorious summer evening last Saturday, Christine Benedetti rang in her 40th birthday surrounded by friends and family at Mollie Gibson Park at the base of Smuggler.
Her husband planned the pop-up party in the park with a massive pan of paella prepared by Chef Dennis, along with Caesar salad and shellfish, paired with beer, wine and cocktails. Guests enjoyed mingling, cozy seating areas and grooving to beats by Alex Golden.
The theme called for “thrift shop chic” as a nod to Christine’s commitment to the Aspen Thrift Shop, where she serves as a volunteer every third Thursday of the month with nearly a dozen friends. Guests interpreted the suggested dress code in their own way – some sported full denim, and others wore faux fur while the birthday girl dazzled in a black and white party dress. For her actual birthday on Monday, July 27, Christine celebrated 4-0 with an adventure by climbing Pikes Peak — her 40th 14er.
