Mountain Mayhem: Fusalp in Aspen
French clothing brand Fusalp opened its first Aspen store this winter, currently in a temporary space on Hopkins Avenue with a permanent location to follow on the Hyman Avenue mall later this year.
The company’s history began back in 1952 when two visionary tailors from Annecy, France, created ski garments, including the skin-tight fuseau stirrup pants. Born in the heart of the French Alps, Fusalp — which takes its name from an abbreviation of fuseau from the Alps — has a signature style that makes it a chic choice for clothing connoisseurs in France, as well as around the world.
Their first foray into the States is the Aspen outpost, as well as a store in Manhattan.
This winter, they hosted several events to welcome the community to their boutique and to honor its collaborations with Pucci and watch brand Zenith. On a wintry evening, they also hosted an evening at Cloud Nine with Fusalp’s CEO Alexandre Fauvet, who shared more about the brand’s background and their natural connection with Aspen and the Alpine lifestyle.
Stop by to shop at the current boutique in the Isis building.