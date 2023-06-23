Mountain Mayhem : Food & Wine x 40
As the weekend of the 40th annual Food & Wine Classic approached, the invites started rolling in and never ceased. Mapping out the best way to stay afloat and take part in the celebration all throughout town and beyond, several friends and I set up a Google doc with fliers, invitations, and copious notes laid out in chronological order. The festivities started on Wednesday evening at Modern Luxury Aspen Magazine’s kick-off party at Limelight Aspen and carried on through the Classic’s seminars, grand tastings, and official events; along with pop-up parties on rooftops, and in tents, cellars, fields, barns, and beyond; and closed out with the Aspen Meadows’ Juneteenth Celebration on the sunny Sunday we all had been awaiting following a rain-filled few days.
The 40th Classic truly was a meaningful, wonderful weekend with industry friends from all over the world, as all enjoyed connecting again here in Aspen.
Foodstuff: Produce party
I’m back in full force at the farmers market, which I’ve waxed poetic about many times both here in print and to literally anyone who might listen to me talk about summer produce (note, not a lot of people like listening to me talk about summer produce).