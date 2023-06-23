Mountain Mayhem : Food & Wine x 40

Celebrated restaurateur Rose Previte and her husband, former NPR correspondent David Greene, served their Lebanese wines at Aspen Public Radio’s Winemaking is Freedom event.

May Selby/Courtesy photo

As the weekend of the 40th annual Food & Wine Classic approached, the invites started rolling in and never ceased. Mapping out the best way to stay afloat and take part in the celebration all throughout town and beyond, several friends and I set up a Google doc with fliers, invitations, and copious notes laid out in chronological order. The festivities started on Wednesday evening at Modern Luxury Aspen Magazine’s kick-off party at Limelight Aspen and carried on through the Classic’s seminars, grand tastings, and official events; along with pop-up parties on rooftops, and in tents, cellars, fields, barns, and beyond; and closed out with the Aspen Meadows’ Juneteenth Celebration on the sunny Sunday we all had been awaiting following a rain-filled few days.

The 40th Classic truly was a meaningful, wonderful weekend with industry friends from all over the world, as all enjoyed connecting again here in Aspen.

John Cottle, Marsha Dowler, Susan Cottle, and Maura Trumble at Aspen Public Radio’s “Winemaking is Freedom” event. May Selby/Courtesy photo

The Macklowe American Single Malt Whiskey and Dona Vega Mezcal, the stars at a Bold Women, Bold Spirits rooftop party. May Selby/Courtesy photo

Jesse Bouchard and Kim Edwards at a San Pellegrino rooftop party at the Paragon Penthouse styled by Aspen Event Solutions. May Selby/Courtesy photo

All in the family: Riley, Devin, and Nicole Padgett, who are all integral parts of the Food & Wine Classic, proudly pose by the big 4-0. May Selby/Courtesy photo

Clothing designer Lindsey Thornburg and friend Bryn McKay at the Hotel Jerome. Lindsey created custom caftans for VIPs of the hotel for the weekend. May Selby/Courtesy photo

Hotel Jerome General Manager Patrick Davila with his wife, Naomi, and Jill Stettner and her husband, Richard Stettner, vice president of Aspen campus facilities and operations for the Aspen Institute. May Selby/Courtesy photo

Annie Pinkert, director of sales and marketing at Aspen Meadows Resort, with Chef JJ Johnson at the Juneteenth celebration at Plato’s. May Selby/Courtesy photo

Two-time “Top Chef “winner Buddha Lo, with fan Levi Yockey in the Grant Tasting tent on Sunday. May Selby/Courtesy photo

Justin Chapple, culinary director-at-Large for Food & Wine magazine, with his husband, Ben Spangenberg, at the Explore Charleston booth. May Selby/Courtesy photo

Breeze Richardson, executive director for Aspen Public Radio, with Lori LeFevre, who oversees communications for the Food & Wine Classic. May Selby/Courtesy photo

Popping bottles of premier champagne at a pop-up party in the Hotel Jerome: Desi Echavarrie with Scale Wine Group, Garth Hodgdon with Cage Imports, and Chris Hoel with Harper’s Club, a private wine advisory firm. May Selby/Courtesy photo

Somm TV, fresh off their James Beard Award win in Chicago for their film “The Whole Animal,” in Aspen to capture the Classic: Jackson Myers, Jason Wise, Claire Coppi, and John Adams. May Selby/Courtesy photo

Mark Boyle and Todd Marrs from North Carolina were on top of it for Food & Wine Classic passes, ready to register the moment they went on sale before they sold out in less than three hours! May Selby/Courtesy photo