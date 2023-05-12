Mountain Mayhem: Family Feud

Oliver Sharpe, Michaela Idhammar-Ketpura, Lance Armstrong, and Adam and Avery Nelson.

David Clifford/Courtesy photo

The annual spring benefit for the Aspen Youth Center took place on March 10 at the Hotel Jerome, starting with a cocktail reception and silent auction in the Antler Bar, followed by dinner and a fun “Family Feud”-themed competition in the ballroom.

The game show-style gala featured 10 teams of eight people each who went head-to-head to answer survey questions like “What’s something you do before bed” (with the No. 1 answer surprisingly being “read”). The past two years, “Family Feud” was held virtually, so this year was a welcome return to an in-person event and friendly competition onstage. “Family Feud Aspen” was officially presented “on air,” thanks to Six Productions and Aspen82.

All proceeds from the evening support the youth center, a 501(c)(3) non-profit youth organization founded in 1991. Aspen Youth Center offers free, supervised, all-day after-school and summer programs to over 2,100 youth in the Roaring Fork Valley.

“We were so happy to be back in person to celebrate the center, our kids” and the community, said Executive Director Michaela Idhammar-Ketpura. “We raised 35% more than we had hoped and are super thankful to everyone who joined. This was the fifth and final ‘Family Feud,’ and we will be creating a new and exciting game show next year.”

Congratulations to Low Expectations, the 2023 Family Feud Gala winning team who took home the championship belt and rings, as well as bragging rights.





Aspen Youth Center has already begun brainstorming for next year’s event and an exciting new format and theme. For those interested in taking part in the planning process, contact Michaela at michaela@aspenyouthcenter.org .

Clockwise from front, Sophia Carlson, Annabelle Carlson, Gavin Smith, and Kate Ott.

David Clifford/Courtesy photo

Rebecca Pullis, Shea Sweeney, and Mimi Silvino.

David Clifford/Courtesy photo

Travis Buckner and Grayson Rutherford (top row); Liz Busch, Sarah Berryman, and Hallie McQueeny (front row).

David Clifford/Courtesy photo

The 2023 Family Feud Gala host Mark Thomas leads the audience in a paddle raise for the Aspen Youth Center.

David Clifford/Courtesy photo

Casarae Clark-Reveal, Greg Lampe, and Kyle Borst having a good time on The Little Nell’s team.

David Clifford/Courtesy photo

Nikki Dorr, Lauren Micheli, Kerry McGonigle, Kalissa Stump, and Brittany LaClair (top row); Michaela Idhammar-Ketpura and Liz Busch (front row).

David Clifford/Courtesy photo

Kam Davies and Ryan Kalamaya from the 2023 Family Feud Gala-winning team who took home the championship belt and rings, as well as bragging rights for guessing all the best answers.

David Clifford/Courtesy photo