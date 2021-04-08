Mountain Mayhem: Easter Sunday
Mountain Mayhem
April 4 served as closing day for Aspen Highlands and Buttermilk, as well as the springtime holiday of Easter Sunday. While certain Easter traditions like Sunrise Service on Aspen Mountain continue to remain on hold, others like skiing and picnicking are still permitted and were a common theme over the weekend. I joined close friends for an Easter brunch on Sunday with egg dying plus egg hiding and hunting as part of the program. It felt as normal of a holiday as it could, all things considered. Dining out for breakfast and brunch was a popular option as well with prix-fixe menus offered around town and nearly all sold out and without waitlists even made available due to the high demand.
From what I gathered, most locals went to Aspen Mountain and Snowmass to ski, out of respect for the request by Skico to limit the number of visitors to Aspen Highlands for its closing day. All made the most of the sunny weather and time together, having small gatherings at places like Buckhorn Cabin and Tourtelotte Park on Aspen Mountain, at the Wine Cabin at Snowmass and at private residences around the valley.
A look at how Aspenites celebrated Easter weekend.