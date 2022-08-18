Mountain Mayhem: Denim & Diamonds, Part Deux
Mountain Mayhem
Challenge Aspen presented its annual Denim & Diamonds benefit, held this summer at T-Lazy-7 Ranch on July 23. The sold-out benefit called for Western Chic, which guests interpreted in every which way, from floral prints to boots to bling. Custom embroidery was provided on site by Ranger Stitch with an array of bandannas to choose from to have names and words sewn on in cursive.
The evening began with live music and a reception on the lawn behind the lodge. Guests showed their support by bidding in the silent auction on coveted items, including a High Society Flagship 2 Stand Up Paddle Board, a Kemo Sabe Stetson Minturn Hat and Band, an Aspen Picnic Company custom picnic experience for four with food from Mawa’s Kitchen, a golf foursome at River Valley Ranch, a Snowmass Balloon Festival hot air balloon ride for two with champagne, and more. Next up was a performance by Challenge Aspen participants, who delivered the opening number from “The Greatest Showman” musical. Dinner, drinks, a keynote speech, a live auction and paddle raise rounded out the evening.
Challenge Aspen thanked all for a grand event, stating, “our 2022 Denim & Diamonds Gala was a great success and exceeded our expectations thanks to our volunteers, sponsors, participants and attendees.”
Learn more at http://www.challengeaspen.org.
