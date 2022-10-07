Mountain Mayhem: Colorful Colorado

Castle Creek Valley ablaze in fall colors.

May Selby

Now that fall has settled in, and the seasons are a changing, it’s prime time for outdoor adventure. Trail running, mountain and road biking, dirt biking, off-road touring, rock climbing, paragliding, and more beckon for a little bit longer before the snow flies.

Top leaf peeping locations I’ve discovered of late are the Castle Creek Valley, the Maroon Bells, along Owl Creek Road, and up high in Hunter Creek.

And, this weekend marks the final session of the Aspen Farmer’s Market. This was the 26th annual season of the market, featuring only Colorado-made, grown, and produced items from 80 vendors. Get your last round of shopping in at the market today, Saturday, October 8, from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Ashcroft Valley with a fresh coat of snow on the morning of Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.

Sean Shean

Aspen Saturday Market flowers from Zephyros Farm & Garden, a small, diversified family farm on the Western Slope of Colorado.

May Selby

Last chance to get veggies and produce at the Aspen Saturday Market, which ends for the season today.

May Selby

Dahlias are still in season and available at the Aspen Saturday Market from Zephyros Farm & Garden.

May Selby

Lisa Hicks on an early morning run this fall through the colorful Hunter Creek Valley.

May Selby

Charlotte Delay of Denver visiting Aspen in the fall for a little leaf peeping.

May Selby