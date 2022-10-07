Mountain Mayhem: Colorful Colorado
May Selby
Now that fall has settled in, and the seasons are a changing, it’s prime time for outdoor adventure. Trail running, mountain and road biking, dirt biking, off-road touring, rock climbing, paragliding, and more beckon for a little bit longer before the snow flies.
Top leaf peeping locations I’ve discovered of late are the Castle Creek Valley, the Maroon Bells, along Owl Creek Road, and up high in Hunter Creek.
And, this weekend marks the final session of the Aspen Farmer’s Market. This was the 26th annual season of the market, featuring only Colorado-made, grown, and produced items from 80 vendors. Get your last round of shopping in at the market today, Saturday, October 8, from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.