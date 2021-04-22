Mountain Mayhem: Closing Time

Alison Agley, Megan Green, Fischer Cherry, Jillian Merns and Whitney Larkin - founding members of Sigma Kappa Igloo a.k.a. SKI! Courtesy photo.



Birthday girl Annalee Lucas with a few of her favorite friends at Ajax Tavern on Friday, April 16.



Sandra Murray, Ruth Kruger, Paula Peterson and birthday girl Leslie Curley at the top of Aspen Mountain on Saturday, April 17.



Friends gather in a circle on Aspen Mountain on Sunday, April 18, to honor the memory and legacy of Greg Harms.



Barb Sanders, Chantel Ramsey, KK Kendrick and Landen Saks.



Gerry Goldstein and Tim Mooney pay tribute to Greg Harms.



Chris Hendrickson and Brady McKicker on Aspen Mountain closing day.



Laura Dusek with her pup named Prince and Shelly Hamill.



Skiing, après-skiing, birthday parties and a celebration of life marked closing weekend on Aspen Mountain.

On Friday afternoon, Annalee Lucas of Carbondale enjoyed a sunny afternoon on the patio at Ajax Tavern with friends for her birthday. On Saturday, Leslie Curley of Aspen took to the slopes to celebrate her birthday with friends, bringing balloons and cheer everywhere they went.

A group of skiers who founded a club this season called Sigma Kappa Igloo (that’s SKI) celebrated the end of the season in matching jumpsuits. To join the SKI club, members rushed, pledged and were inducted into the group, enjoying a weekly tradition of a standing 1 p.m. Saturday reservation for an igloo at Bonnie’s.

On Sunday, April 18, a group of friends came together for an informal gathering in the wedding meadow on Aspen Mountain. Forming a circle amidst the peaks, they honored the memory of Greg Harms, the much loved Aspen Mountain ski instructor and Alaskan heli-ski guide who passed away last month, sharing stories from his adventure-filled life.