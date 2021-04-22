Mountain Mayhem: Closing Time
Mountain Mayhem
Skiing, après-skiing, birthday parties and a celebration of life marked closing weekend on Aspen Mountain.
On Friday afternoon, Annalee Lucas of Carbondale enjoyed a sunny afternoon on the patio at Ajax Tavern with friends for her birthday. On Saturday, Leslie Curley of Aspen took to the slopes to celebrate her birthday with friends, bringing balloons and cheer everywhere they went.
A group of skiers who founded a club this season called Sigma Kappa Igloo (that’s SKI) celebrated the end of the season in matching jumpsuits. To join the SKI club, members rushed, pledged and were inducted into the group, enjoying a weekly tradition of a standing 1 p.m. Saturday reservation for an igloo at Bonnie’s.
On Sunday, April 18, a group of friends came together for an informal gathering in the wedding meadow on Aspen Mountain. Forming a circle amidst the peaks, they honored the memory of Greg Harms, the much loved Aspen Mountain ski instructor and Alaskan heli-ski guide who passed away last month, sharing stories from his adventure-filled life.
