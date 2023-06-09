Mountain Mayhem: Cantina reunion

Gang’s all here — part of the posse from the “Cantina in the ‘90s Reunion.”

May Selby/Courtesy photo

One of my first jobs in Aspen and my entrée into the working world post-college, 20-something years ago, was waitressing at the Cantina, a long-time popular Mexican spot on the corner of Main and Mill, which is now Mi Chola. Our team from the front and back of the house was close-knit, and our memories remain fond from that era. When we weren’t slinging drinks such as fishbowls of Margaritas or tall, iced teas or pints of draft beer and carrying heavy plates from the kitchen to the floor from chimichanga to burritos to taco salads, we were gallivanting outside together — climbing peaks, mountain biking, and camping.

There was a bond formed, for sure, which is why last weekend’s “Cantina in the ’90s Reunion” was an impressive gathering of friends from all over the country. The get-together was thoughtfully organized and generously hosted by Darren Chapple, who started out as a Cantina server all those years ago before becoming a partner in the business, eventually taking over the lease and, in 2016, creating Mi Chola with other investors.

Everyone who attended was in great form and high spirits and grateful to be together again, missing those who couldn’t make it, and reminiscing about the “olden days” and regular patrons like legendary Aspen architect Sam Caudill who would come in daily for lunch, solo, sporting a 10-gallon hat, carrying a walking stick, and always beaming with a cheerful disposition. The late, great Pitkin County Sheriff Bob Braudis spent most afternoons back then in the bar, enjoying happy hour with his regular Chivas on the rocks and a soda water back, joined by fellow elected officials and close friends. The stories run deep from that era in the Aspen of our youth.

Rumor has it this reunion very well may become an annual event; though, for the next iterations, it’ll need to take over the entire restaurant to accommodate all the alumni from the Cantina and Mi Chola to come together and reflect on the fun times from the past and toast to the future!

Darren Chapple, Chuck Darnell, Danny Becker, and Tyree Everette. May Selby/Courtesy photo

This could be any given Saturday in the ’90s or 2023 — Darren Chapple, Chris McRae, and Micah Freitas. May Selby/Courtesy photo

Anders Gustafson and Brady Young. May Selby/Courtesy photo

Former co-workers Nina “from the Cantina,” Terry Stephenson, and Jess Petersen. Terry worked as a hostess on the very first night the Cantina opened back in 1981. May Selby/Courtesy photo

Original regulars Rick and Nancy who were always so kind and generous to the Cantina crew back in the ’90s. May Selby/Courtesy photo

Andrew Phoenix who currently works at Mi Chola, and Stacey Petersen who used to work this very same station in the Cantina days. May Selby/Courtesy photo

Marilyn Anderson who worked at Cantina back in the ’90s and has stayed on at Mi Chola to present day; Tracey Trishett who used to rule the roost as a popular cocktail waitress; Darren Chapple who is an owner at Mi Chola; and Becky Cosbey who also left her mark as a Cantina cocktail waitress. May Selby/Courtesy photo

Mike Edwards who traveled from Dallas for the reunion with Fred Scully, who ventured from his home in Woody Creek. May Selby/Courtesy photo

Former Cantina servers flank a former manager — Kim Feder, May Selby, Susan Johnson, Jay Zetterholm, and Colleen Irvin. Courtesy photo

Vicky Clark, Rebecca Hill Richardson, and Cynthia Holmes. May Selby/Courtesy photo