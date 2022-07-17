Mountain Mayhem: Breakfast at Wimbledon
On Sunday, July 10, Smuggler Racquet Club at the base of Smuggler Mountain hosted a members’ brunch in honor of the last day of Wimbledon, the world’s oldest and most prestigious tennis tournament.
Two weeks of exciting matches with 128 women and 128 men in the singles’ fields led to the women’s final on Saturday, when Elena Rybakina defeated Ons Jabeur in three sets. On Sunday’s four-set men’s final, Novak Djokovic defeated Nick Kyrgios to win his 21st Grand Slam. As the tournament came to a close, the Smuggler brunch got started, as members gathered to play casual rounds of tennis and pickleball on the club’s courts. Jackie Kaplan and Chad Clark co-hosted the event, along with fellow members Todd Threlkeld and Kathy Benziger. All enjoyed a potluck of scones, croissants, pastries, quiche, fruit salad, cheese and crackers and more, along with coffee, fresh OJ, mimosas and the tournament’s traditional strawberries and cream.
