Mountain Mayhem: Breakfast at Wimbledon

Chris Kelly and Alexandra Hughes in their Wimbledon whites. May Selby photo.

May Selby

On Sunday, July 10, Smuggler Racquet Club at the base of Smuggler Mountain hosted a members’ brunch in honor of the last day of Wimbledon, the world’s oldest and most prestigious tennis tournament.

Two weeks of exciting matches with 128 women and 128 men in the singles’ fields led to the women’s final on Saturday, when Elena Rybakina defeated Ons Jabeur in three sets. On Sunday’s four-set men’s final, Novak Djokovic defeated Nick Kyrgios to win his 21st Grand Slam. As the tournament came to a close, the Smuggler brunch got started, as members gathered to play casual rounds of tennis and pickleball on the club’s courts. Jackie Kaplan and Chad Clark co-hosted the event, along with fellow members Todd Threlkeld and Kathy Benziger. All enjoyed a potluck of scones, croissants, pastries, quiche, fruit salad, cheese and crackers and more, along with coffee, fresh OJ, mimosas and the tournament’s traditional strawberries and cream.

Game, set, match: Alexandra Hughes and Suzanne Redfield. May Selby photo.

May Selby

MK and Ted Gardenswartz with Susan Welsh and Mayor Torre. Desi Barney photo.

Desi Barney

Todd Threlkeld and Kathy Benziger were co-hosts for the Wimbledon brunch. May Selby photo.

May Selby

Jackie Kaplan and Chad Clark were co-hosts for the Wimbledon brunch. May Selby photo.

May Selby

Ben Bayko and Gwen Cohen in their matching Pit Vipers for the win. May Selby photo.

May Selby

Tennis club members David Ratajczak and Holly Goldstein. May Selby photo.

May Selby

Hilary McKie on serve as her partner Gwen Cohen stands ready at the net. May Selby photo.

May Selby

Katie Goldsmith, Alexandra Hughes, Desiree Barney and Hilary McKie. May Selby photo.

May Selby

A colorful array of brunch dishes on display. May Selby photo.

May Selby