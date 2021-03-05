Mountain Mayhem: Blind Tigers
Mountain Mayhem
Illicit establishments selling alcoholic beverages found their origins during Prohibition and were referred to as a blind pig, blind tiger or a straight up speakeasy. They mostly disappeared after 1933 when Prohibition ended, but over time the concept has been resurrected with the introduction of secret bars all over the world, creating a bit of mystery with a nod to nostalgia.
To keep patrons on their toes, there’s often a concealed entry and a password required for admission, an unlisted phone number, moody ambiance inside and there always ought to be gin cocktail on the menu.
Aspen has its share of speakeasies, which aren’t full-blown secrets or they’d be out of business. There’s Hooch (beneath Meat & Cheese), Mini-Jimmy’s (which otherwise serves as the coat check closet at Jimmy’s American Bar & Grill), Bad Harriet’s (downstairs in the original Aspen Times building, owned and managed by the Hotel Jerome) and The Board Room, which just debuted in a secret setting, shown in these photos.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Mountain Mayhem: Blind Tigers
Aspen has its share of speakeasies and The Board Room, which just debuted in a secret setting, is the newest of these establishments.