Mountain Mayhem: Birthdays at Bonnie’s
May Selby
Mountain Mayhem
Bonnie’s Restaurant on Aspen Mountain has always been a popular spot for birthdays with candles at the ready to be served on one of their homemade oatmeal pancakes, pieces of coconut cake, or Boston cream pie. They even have plush birthday hats available to be worn while there.
In this spirit, last weekend, Trenton Rhodes and Emily Whipple chose to celebrate their April birthdays with dozens of friends on the deck. Bonnie’s owner, Brigitte Birrfelder, and her talented team served up an array of pizzas, Caesar salad, and chilled wine, topped off with a brownie sheet cake. Everyone sang happy birthday, then beelined it to the base to continue the festivities in the springtime sunshine.