Mountain Mayhem: Birthdays at Bonnie’s

Trenton Rhodes and Emily Whipple celebrating their April birthdays at Bonnie’s.

May Selby/Courtesy photo

Bonnie’s Restaurant on Aspen Mountain has always been a popular spot for birthdays with candles at the ready to be served on one of their homemade oatmeal pancakes, pieces of coconut cake, or Boston cream pie. They even have plush birthday hats available to be worn while there.

In this spirit, last weekend, Trenton Rhodes and Emily Whipple chose to celebrate their April birthdays with dozens of friends on the deck. Bonnie’s owner, Brigitte Birrfelder, and her talented team served up an array of pizzas, Caesar salad, and chilled wine, topped off with a brownie sheet cake. Everyone sang happy birthday, then beelined it to the base to continue the festivities in the springtime sunshine.

Fiancés Matt Ross and Kristy Mora.

May Selby/Courtesy photo

Kori and Trenton Rhodes.

May Selby/Courtesy photo

Chris Pulling and Whitney Larkin tied the knot at Bonnie’s last spring at their ski-in/ski-out wedding.

May Selby/Courtesy photo

Lindsey and Frank Auman celebrating their 10th anniversary!

May Selby/Courtesy photo

Emily Whipple and her beau, Pete Delneky.

May Selby/Courtesy photo

Natalie Antoine and Ace.

May Selby/Courtesy photo

Lexi Walters and Krissy Bills.

May Selby/Courtesy photo

Ivana Alessi, Karissa Dozois, Fallon Feast, and Alana Bly.

May Selby/Courtesy photo

Mike Flory and James Young.

May Selby/Courtesy photo