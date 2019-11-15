Mountain Mayhem: Behind the scenes of “9 to 5”

Once a year, an all volunteer cast and crew come together for the Aspen Community Theatre (ACT) fall production at the Aspen District Theatre, backed by a live orchestra over a multi-day run. “9 to 5 The Musical” was selected to be this year’s show with music and lyrics by Dolly Parton and book by Patricia Resnick, based on the hit feature film from 1980. While the original plot’s themes of misogyny and inequality in the workplace should seem outdated (the film came out nearly 40 years ago!) they actually resonate today as contextually relevant in the #MeToo era.

To add to the press blitz already surrounding ACT’s show, I thought I’d go behind the scenes and ask the cast and crew what drives them to volunteer their time and energy to be a part of the production, namely this one.

“This show is a commentary on how women are treated in society…. and it drove me to tell the story that women are extremely important to who we are as human beings.” Brandon Joseph, actor playing the part of Franklin Hart, Jr.

“Theatre can be such a positive thing for people who need something to get involved with – it can be a positive addiction!” Rita Hunter, costume coordinator and longtime ACT producer.

“It’s the people, the cast, the connections and friendships.” Dani Grace Kopf, actress playing the part of Violet Newstead.



“I did it for the camaraderie, getting to meet people that we don’t see every day outside of our usual lives. You grow your circle of friends.” Shelly Marolt, actress playing the part of Margaret.



“Community theatre gives me a creative outlet and I build amazing friendships. It’s such a positive growing environment.” Katrina Kalwiter, actress playing the part of Doralee Rhodes.



“I always love to act in plays with Challenge Aspen, because I love to be with my friends and sing and dance in my own way. I really wanted to be in an ACT play with my friend Tammy for a long time and get out and be in an able-bodied play [like this one] that shows women can do anything that men can do.” Danielle Coulter, actress in the ensemble.

Camaraderie, fun, giving back and entertaining the community.” Julie Peters, actress in the ensemble.



“We do it for friendships. My theatre family is so special.” Colleen Fawley, costume designer.



“I always learn something new…maybe get pushed out of my comfort zone. Above all – it makes me smile and when the audience smiles too, it’s priceless.” Katriona Hembury, actress playing the part of Kathy



“I do it for the community. We put on this show for us, for locals. It raises our spirits, brings people together, and lets us give back in a way that’s hard to do in other small communities.” Nate Baschamp, stage manager.

If you haven’t already, be sure to catch the show as it continues for a second round this weekend with performances on Nov. 14, 15 and 16 at 7 p.m.

http://www.aspencommunitytheatre.org.