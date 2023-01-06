Mountain Mayhem: Audi Ajax Cup returns to Aspen

All eyes were on the Audi Ajax Cup race course on December 30.

The Audi Ajax Cup, the exciting winter benefit for Aspen Valley Ski & Snowboard Club (AVSC), returned to Aspen Mountain on Saturday, Dec. 30, after a two-year hiatus on Aspen Highlands. The beloved race on Little Nell run — followed by an après-ski event at Chica — raised funds for AVSC, whose mission is to provide all youth in the greater Roaring Fork Valley with an opportunity to excel as athletes and as individuals through winter sports. AVSC currently serves more than 3,000 local kids annually, made possible through the success of the Audi Ajax Cup with team sales, ticket sales, and sponsorships. All 16 teams and all after-party tickets sold out for 2022 — a testament to the passion for the program from locals and visitors alike.

The dual GS race started at 9 a.m. sharp, with each team consisting of a pro and five racers. Among the pros was a range of both retired and still-competing ski talent including Bode Miller, Alex Ferreira, Katie Ryan, Elle Murphy, Casey Puckett, Galena Wardle, Hanna Faulhaber, Wiley Maple, and Chad Fleischer.

Team Aspen Supports Kids won the coveted Gorsuch Cup represented by participants Jasper McBride, Chad and Hendrix Oppenheim, Avery and Ted Freedman, and pro Bridger Gile, an Aspen native and current member of the U.S. Ski Team.

Overall, it was a great success thanks in large part to event chairs Laura Kaplan and Anna Freedman, race announcers Chris Davenport and Travis McLain, event planner Elizabeth Slossberg and the team at EKS Events, DJ Naka G, Chica, and event sponsors Aspen Snowmass, Alpine Bank, Aspen Valley Hospital, Coldwell Banker Mason Morse, Double Diamond Moving & Storage, Gorsuch, ObermeyerWood, and The Steadman Clinic.

Learn more about AVSC via http://www.teamavsc.org .





Sunni McBride and Bode Miller at the base of the race course.

John Bucksbaum with Ryan Smalls, the recently appointed board president for AVSC.

Matt Ross and Kristy Mora.

Aspen natives and pro skiers Wiley Maple and Bridger Gile after the first of two races against one another.

Audi Ajax Cup announcer Chris Davenport post-race.

Scott and Susan Garcia.

Elizabeth Slossberg and Jeff Posey with David and Estela Cockrell at Chica.

Steve and Lisa Cohen with Avery Freedman.

Winning team Aspen Supports Kids celebrates their win.

AVSC dads Dave Miller, Chris Hendrickson, and Craig Coordts-Pearce.

AVSC executive director Mark Godomsky and development director Miah Wheeler with Aspen Valley Hospital development director Drew Slocum.

Lorna Petersen with Esther Blom.

Friends Andy Levine and Mimi Shems.

