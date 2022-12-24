Mountain Mayhem : Aspen holiday-gift guide

Friends Laura Kaplan and Nicole Tarumianz who co-founded the company Capricho, with a luxury line of handcrafted leather bags.

Michele Cardamone /Photo

While the holiday shopping season typically begins with Black Friday and Cyber Monday, the giving spirit continues through the month of December.

For a last round of end-of-year shopping, I’ve rounded up several female-founded companies based here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Their wares can be found online, with some also represented at established Aspen stores and a new Snowmass marketplace as noted below. Another reason to buy locally, besides feeling good about supporting a business closer to home, is the chance to build a connection between creator and consumer and a deeper appreciation for the brand.

A signature bag from Capricho’s new Pearl Collection, a limited-edition color introduced for the holidays and ski season. Courtesy photo.

Courtesy

Capricho, a business co-founded by friends Laura Kaplan and Nicole Tarumianz, offers a line of handcrafted leather bags designed in Aspen and crafted in Colombia. Laura and Nicole said they’re “loving everything from Capricho’s new Pearl Collection, a limited-edition color in time for the holidays. Pearl is a color for all seasons, and this new shade of white is absolutely gorgeous. It is perfect for right now!” Where best to buy — at Aspen stores Nuages at 602 E. Cooper Ave., and Etc. Aspen at 465 E. Hopkins Ave. or online at http://www.caprichobags.com .

Karina Perez-Marconi of Antedotum with cosmetologist Emely Cuellar, who styled her hair!

May Selby/ Photo

Karina Perez-Marconi is the founder and CEO of Antedotum, a luxury skincare line featuring powerful plant-powered products that are both holistic and backed by science. There are serums, lotions, and a brand-new sunscreen that’s reef-safe and made with minerals, including a disappearing Zinc finish. Antedotum’s spectacularly-packaged products feature a floral motif and are great for gifting. Shop online at http://www.antedotum.com or at the new Antedotum HQ in the Marketplace in Snowmass Village (open from Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. or email info@antedotum.com for appointments).

Darby Tyler offers hot toddies made with Dona Vega Mezcal at the Sip + Shop event in Snowmass Village.

May Selby photo.

Karina and friends recently hosted a holiday Sip + Shop at the Marketplace in Snowmass Village with True Holistic, GRAY ASPEN, Jen Hansen jewelry, astrologer Rosie Cutter, Lume candles, Siam Castillo jewelry, and more represented. Sweets and treats were served along with specialty drinks from Dona Vega Mezcal from founder/owner Sonya Auvray and bubbles, still wine and more from Scout & Cellar and Paula Eaton.





Paula Eaton with Scout & Cellar showcases their wines, coffee and more at the Sip + Shop event.

May Selby photo.

Siam Castillo displayed her Satori Crafted line of handmade jewelry and ornate leather bags at the Sip + Shop event, familiar from her stand at the Aspen Saturday Market in the summer. Visit http://www.satoricrafted.com to shop.

Siam Castillo with her handmade jewelry and ornate leather bags at the Sip + Shop event in Snowmass.

May Selby photo.

Sarah Gercke Cyr of GRAY, a boutique-clothing brand anchored in an effortless chic aesthetic, offered a line of apparel and jewelry at the Marketplace. “I design my clothes to keep in your closet,” she said. “I want them to be treasured. Fabric and fit are very important to me. Overall, my style is very classic but always with fun twists and pops of color.” http://www.grayaspen.com

Erica Collins with her Lume candles made with all-natural soy wax + all-natural cotton wicks.

May Selby photo.

Erica Collins presented her Lume candles made with all-natural soy wax + all-natural cotton wicks. Made in small batches and hand-crafted from beginning to end, they’re available in various sizes and fragrances. Find Erica online at http://www.lumelumelume.com and at her space in the Marketplace in Snowmass Village.

Kristen Tullar of True Holistic, based in Snowmass Village, is a certified integrative health and wellness coach as well as medicinal aromatherapist.

May Selby photo.

Kristen Tullar of True Holistic, based in Snowmass Village — a certified integrative health and wellness coach as well as medicinal aromatherapist — offers coaching, creates essential oils suited to individual’s needs, and helps guide clients on wellness journeys.

“I know what it feels like to feel good, to have energy, to sleep well, and to have a strong immune system,” she said. “I see the power of nourishment on all levels, and the importance it has on living a balanced and joyful life.” Find her online at http://www.true-holistic.com and at her space in the Marketplace in Snowmass Village.

Artisan Jen Hansen’s beautiful jewelry can be found online at http://www.jenhansen.com , and she was also at the Sip + Shop event in Snowmass. Her business is not only centered around creating stunning pieces, but also giving 100% of net sales profits to fight against human trafficking.

“It is our goal and mission as a company to free 1 million people from human trafficking across the globe and prevent millions more from being enslaved. They are our inspiration for everything that we do,” said Jen.

And, one more suggestion for a local gift option — DanceAspen is offering a special code for their March 17 and 18, 2023, Winter Program at the Wheeler Opera House. Look forward to an evening of dance, unmatched athleticism, and emotional artistry with DanceAspen artists and world-renowned with choreographers, Yin Yue, Penny Saunders, and Sebastian Kloborg. Visit http://www.danceaspen.com , apply code HOLIDAYDANCE for 10% off standard and premium seating. Offer ends January 1 at midnight, MST.