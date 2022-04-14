Mountain Mayhem: Aspen Highlands Closing Day

Flashily dressed friends Nick, Michael, Josiah and Alex.



Aspen Highlands ski patrollers Chris and Dave at the entrance to the super cool snow cave built by patrol at the top of the bowl.



Grant and his “skiable” shot-ski at the Merry Go Round.



Going around and around with the hula hoops at Merry Go Round.



Damien, David, Christine, a friend, Brad and Kevin.



Lucas Rocca who hit his goal of 150 bowl laps for the season on Sunday, April 10, and Lucas Zielasko.



Merry Go Round crew Zach, Zach and Anthony.



Steve and Angel at Aspen Highlands.



Siblings Kyle, Liz and Pat hanging out near ski patrol’s snow cave.



Abby and Pat Donahue looking pretty in pink and fly in denim.



DJ Mike rocking the sumo suit at the Merry Go Round.



An all-star line-up of DJs on stage for Aspen Highlands’ Closing Day.



Jon and Patrick with the moves at the Merry Go Round.



Quite possibly the world’s longest beer bong.



Robi looking chic in a purple one piece in the ski patrol snow cave.



With postcard perfect weather – aside from a few gale force winds – closing day at Aspen Highlands last Sunday was one for the books. Everyone came and came in costume for celebrations all over the slopes from the top of the bowl to Cloud Nine to the Merry Go Round to Joint Point, culminating in the main event at Ale House at the base.

For those who hiked the bowl, ski patrol made it that much more memorable with their super cool snow cave tucked under the last climb to the top. According to Aspen Highlands ski patroller Chris Devito, it took three weeks and a lot of patrollers to build it and they even made a proper ice bar inside.

For the official closing party at the base, Ale House brought on Stephanie Janigo and Austin Gavlak to produce the party with a major stage and a lineup of top local DJs including the Ski House trio of Alex Golden, Chris Cauldron and Austin Gavlak, plus Ryan Golbus, Haasy, Lo_G, Kid Kamillion, Sammy Steen and Set Break. Oregon born and Austin-based LP Giobbi was the headliner, known as much for her role as a producer, DJ, pianist and entrepreneur as for her passion as a feminist and advocate for gender equality through her nonprofit educational platform, Femmehouse.