Mountain Mayhem: Aspen Halloween

Aspen celebrated Halloween in full force last Sunday, Oct. 31, with trick or treating, costume parties, concerts and more, appealing to kids of all ages. Our Halloween posse first made the rounds at the North 40, which was decorated to the nines with haunted houses, graves, spooky decorations and plenty of candy for the taking. Once the younger set headed to bed, we were off to The Elks Club, The Caribou Club and Belly Up – all filled to the gills with creative costumes at the bar and on the dance floor. ‘Twas a great night to celebrate All Hallows’ Eve.
