 Mountain Mayhem: Aspen Halloween | AspenTimes.com
Mountain Mayhem: Aspen Halloween

Andrew Travers
  

Making a fashion statement on Halloween in Caribou Alley.
Wonder Woman and a peacock partying at the Caribou Club.
Two chickens about to cross the road to trick or treat in the North 40.
Microwaves of Aspen making the rounds on Halloween.
Two of Aspen's finest bartenders celebrate Halloween at the 'Bou.
The tin man and a witch conspire at The Elks Club.
Little Red Riding Hood and the wolf pass out candy at the North 40.
A pair of adorable Dalmatians with Cruella de Vil.
A group of geishas at The Elks Club.
Johnny Mac suited up and ready for a grand slam.
A warm welcome to one and all on Halloween at the Caribou Club.
Mrs. Incredible and Wonder Woman out on the town.
All dolled up on Halloween.
Albert Einstein in the mix on Halloween night.

Aspen celebrated Halloween in full force last Sunday, Oct. 31, with trick or treating, costume parties, concerts and more, appealing to kids of all ages. Our Halloween posse first made the rounds at the North 40, which was decorated to the nines with haunted houses, graves, spooky decorations and plenty of candy for the taking. Once the younger set headed to bed, we were off to The Elks Club, The Caribou Club and Belly Up – all filled to the gills with creative costumes at the bar and on the dance floor. ‘Twas a great night to celebrate All Hallows’ Eve.

