Mountain Mayhem: Aspen Elementary School Dance

Dads DJ Naka G and Seth Wagner and a full dance floor.

May Selby/Courtesy photo

Maybe one of the most fun Fridays I’ve had all year was on May 19 on the playground and in the gym at Aspen Elementary School for the first-ever, end-of-year Summer Dance Party. Presented by the Parent Teacher Organization and a team of amazing moms, the evening was pure fun. A flier promoting the event indicated all families, teachers, staff, and siblings were invited — and they all came!

The one caveat was all children needed to be accompanied by an adult, which created a safe and supportive environment and encouraged even more participation. DJ Naka G played from 5-7 p.m. to a packed dance floor while kids also played on the playground and Rolling Rock and El Yaqui food trucks offered great food options and for a reasonable rate of $10 per adult and $5 per child.

Drinks and ice cream were hosted, and special thanks goes to the sponsors including Alpine Bank, Aspen Elks Lodge 224, and the Welgos family. And a very sincere thank you goes to the team behind the scenes — Emily Farrell, Vanessa Adam, Lauren Waldron, Stacy Vidamour, Mae Bory, Anne Johnston, Kristen Firman, Izzi Wagner, Vanessa Leighton, and Principal Ashley Bodkins. Happy Summer!

Emily Farrell and her boys Sidney and Max.

May Selby/Courtesy photo

Flexiible friends Bonnie and Lydia.

May Selby/Courtesy photo

First graders Emi and Ivy.

May Selby/Courtesy photo

Lindsay and Cooper Cagley with Briana and Cooper Van Ohlen.

May Selby/Courtesy photo

Erin Noethen with her kids Jack and Lucy.

May Selby/Courtesy photo

Kindergartners Emi and Addie.

May Selby/Courtesy photo

Jack, Miss Jill Pisani, and Axel. (Second grade rocks.)

May Selby/Courtesy photo

Quite the crew: Kai, Andrew, Remy, and Liam.

May Selby/Courtesy photo

As the adage goes, “It takes a village to raise a child.” And what a wonderful village we make.

May Selby/Courtesy photo

Lots of greens and healthy fixins at the taco truck.

May Selby/Courtesy photo