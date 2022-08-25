Mountain Mayhem: An evening with Exclusive Resorts

Exclusive Resorts members enjoy a summer evening at Casa Tua.

Daniel Ortiz

Exclusive Resorts, a members-only vacation club “designed for families who put a premium on privacy and peace of mind,” hosted an elegant event at Casa Tua this summer that started with a cocktail reception on the patio followed by dinner under the stars. Since 2002, Exclusive Resorts has executed one-of-a-kind vacations for a small, discerning community and frequently brings members together at destination events such as this one, which primarily comprised Houstonians visiting Aspen.

“We’ve hosted 25 member events to date this year,” said Exclusive Resorts brand manager Samantha Birnbach, who added their goal is to host 50 in 2022. “It’s more than a club; it’s a community and a way of life.”

Other such member events this year have included access to Formula One in Miami in the spring, complete with luxurious accommodations at JW Marriott Marquis Miami and the best spot to view it all as drivers accelerated in the straight at Turn 4 at the world-renowned 72 Club, Hard Rock Stadium’s premier seating area. By night, members enjoyed the best of Miami with curated fine dining experiences.

Upcoming is a four-day stay in New York City this fall for Fashion Week with tickets to two shows, a personal shopping experience at New York’s finest flagship stores and attendance at a VIP fashion event. Also included is an outing to the members-only club Casa Cipriani and then a multi-course, wine-paired dinner at the three Michelin-starred hotspot, Per Se. Exclusive Resorts members will spend three nights at the club’s spacious Park Avenue Place residences in the heart of Midtown East during the experience, and fashion icon Margherita Missoni will serve as the official host of this experience.

According to Exclusive Resorts’ vice president of sales, Derek Rollings, “the demand for travel and focus on spending it with loved ones is at its peak. Many Exclusive Resorts members are making up for lost time and returning to travel this summer and have been turning to Exclusive Resorts’ predictable membership model to “future-proof” their vacations with hotel rates surging and real estate prices higher than ever.”





Mark and Peggy Zilberman, members of Exclusive Resorts for more than 15 years.

Kristen Cannon, Amy Pierce and Bethany Buchanan.

Exclusive Resorts’ SVP of sales, Rachel Regan, and VP of sales, Derek Rollings.

April Salazar and Roslyn Bazzelle.

Exclusive Resorts members Kevin and Becky Schmeitz.

Parting gifts for guests placed on each chair.

