Mountain Mayhem: A Guide to Offseason

Crabapple trees will be in bloom soon.



Road biking season is just beginning.



CycleBar’s offering off-season specials this spring to help keep Aspen fit.



Check O2 Aspen’s site for spring spa and yoga packages.



Runners in between seasons with budding trees and snowy trails.



Fields of daisies in May a few years ago.



For those of us in town for part or all of the off-season, it’s clearly a quieter time, thought there’s still plenty to do. The Aspen Chamber dubbed mid-May through mid-June “the secret season,” when spring bursts into summer and rates are dropped on many services. As an insider’s guide to the next few weeks, following are a few of my recommendations for dining, unwinding and exercising.

Restaurants that typically may be difficult to get a reservation in-season and are open this spring include Jing, Kenichi and Steakhouse 316 (be sure to check hours and days of operations), as well as Betula, which is open through May 9 and offering a Mother’s Day Brunch that day.

Remède Spa at The St. Regis Aspen, recognized as one of the world’s preeminent hotel spas, is running a local’s special for Roaring Fork Valley residents of $169 for a 60-minute customized facial or massage (in lieu of $230 traditionally). Proof of ID required, gratuity based off of original price, promotion ends on May 24.

Speaking of Mother’s Day, don’t forget to order flowers from Aspen Branch, Mountain Flowers or Sashae in time for the holiday.

Gyms running specials this spring include Higher Terrain with a 10-pack of Lagree Megaformer classes for $280. Also, CycleBar has various new rider packages and is currently in the midst of offering a two-week challenge with four teams (named for the four ski areas) clamoring to get the most classes under their belts with a grand prize of happy hour for the winners at Mi Chola. Check O2 Aspen’s site for spring spa and yoga packages as well.

Cycling season is underway and it’s the perfect time to ride to the Bells and Ashcroft before it gets busy and up Independence Pass before it opens to vehicles on Thursday before Memorial Day.

Another tip – not necessarily related to off-season – is utilizing Pitkin County Public Library to check out books (or even DVDs). It’s a super easy online process though there’s still a personal touch as the staff actually calls when your book is on the hold shelf just to be sure you know. It’s the little things.