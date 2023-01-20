Mountain Mayhem: 818 x Cloud Nine
Award-winning, hand-crafted 818 Tequila and distributor Southern Glazer Wine & Spirits teamed up recently to host an evening reception for industry friends at Cloud Nine restaurant on Aspen Highlands. Approximately 50 guests from the food-and-beverage world were invited to take part, celebrating the launch of Eight Reserve — an ultra-premium Añejo Tequila from 818.
All met at the base of Aspen Highlands at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 12, to be transported by open-air snow cats to the cozy cabin, where cocktails and heavy hors d’oeuvres awaited. The spirited group braved the elements as snow fell throughout the evening — on the ride up, during the event, and on the ride dow — making for a memorable adventure.
Founded by model Kendall Jenner, 818 Tequila first debuted in California in 2021 and has gradually expanded to other states, now including Colorado. Eight Reserve is its newest product, served in a handmade ceramic bottle, shaped like the number eight, serving as a standout on shelves at bars and restaurants.
Though the famous founder had been in town leading up to the event, Jenner didn’t join for the party — though, most definitely, she would have appreciated the enthusiasm from guests toward Eight Reserve and enjoyed the hospitable experience provided by the team from 818, Southern, and Cloud Nine.