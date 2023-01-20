Mountain Mayhem: 818 x Cloud Nine

Kaila Strickland with 818 Tequila and Jeremy Barbin with Southern Glazer Wine & Spirits.

Courtesy May Selby

Award-winning, hand-crafted 818 Tequila and distributor Southern Glazer Wine & Spirits teamed up recently to host an evening reception for industry friends at Cloud Nine restaurant on Aspen Highlands. Approximately 50 guests from the food-and-beverage world were invited to take part, celebrating the launch of Eight Reserve — an ultra-premium Añejo Tequila from 818.

All met at the base of Aspen Highlands at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 12, to be transported by open-air snow cats to the cozy cabin, where cocktails and heavy hors d’oeuvres awaited. The spirited group braved the elements as snow fell throughout the evening — on the ride up, during the event, and on the ride dow — making for a memorable adventure.

Founded by model Kendall Jenner, 818 Tequila first debuted in California in 2021 and has gradually expanded to other states, now including Colorado. Eight Reserve is its newest product, served in a handmade ceramic bottle, shaped like the number eight, serving as a standout on shelves at bars and restaurants.

Though the famous founder had been in town leading up to the event, Jenner didn’t join for the party — though, most definitely, she would have appreciated the enthusiasm from guests toward Eight Reserve and enjoyed the hospitable experience provided by the team from 818, Southern, and Cloud Nine.

Jamie Contractor and Kemo Sabe Kate serve up 818 tequila at Cloud Nine.

Courtesy May Selby

Jayme Behla and Malcolm Hall hang out outside in the snow.

Courtesy May Selby

Celebrating the Colorado launch of Kendall Jenner’s Eight Reserve Tequila at a soirée at Cloud Nine.

Courtesy May Selby

Two of Cloud Nine’s finest — Jorge Machado and Tommy Tollesson.

Courtesy May Selby

Sammy Sandall, Rory Douthit, and Scotty Gibsone.

Courtesy May Selby

Dane Sanders, Andrew Sandler, and Jon Martin.

Courtesy May Selby

Cole Kokish and Isaac Sinclair in the kitchen at Cloud Nine.

Courtesy May Selby

Kaila Strickland and Lanay Jacobs with 818 tequila.

Courtesy May Selby

Russell Bossart, Sabine Fowler, and Maurice Eaton.

Courtesy May Selby

Cloud Nine Executive Chef Michael Johnston.

Courtesy May Selby

Chris and Frederick Stein, Ash Kendall, and Quinn Gallagher.

Courtesy May Selby

David and Torrey Dill.

Courtesy May Selby