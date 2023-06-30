Mountain Mayhem: 20 years of Rowland + Broughton

John Rowland and Sarah Broughton get set to make a wish at the 20th anniversary celebration of their business, surrounded by colleagues and friends.

Courtesy photo

On a sunny summer evening on Thursday, June 22, Rowland+Broughton Architecture/Urban Design/Interior Design (R+B) marked 20 years in the business with a reception at its Aspen studio. Known as the Mesa Store at 500 West Main St., the historic building was first established in 1888 and has since served as a hub for many operations including a general store, a bakery, and a yoga and Pilates studio in later years before becoming the headquarters for R+B several years ago.

John Rowland and Sarah Broughton are the husband-wife team behind the company and were first drawn to the building when they arrived in town in 2000. They formed their firm in 2003 and today have offices in both Aspen and Denver with a team numbering 40 or so, and a remarkably high number of repeat clients for their residential and commercial projects.

As co-founders and principals of their company, they have earned a reputation for critical thinking and a hands-on, customized approach to each project, leaving their mark throughout the town, the state, the West, and the world. They recently converted the ground floor office space at their Aspen studio into an exhibition for the first two decades of their work, which can be viewed in chronological order. Learn more by visiting rowlandbroughton.com .

Group photo during the party outside of the Mesa Store, home of R+B’s Aspen studio, an iconic Main Street building that was built in 1888 and was since designated and registered with the city of Aspen Historic Preservation Commission. Courtesy photo

John Rowland with Austin Gohl from R+B’s Denver studio. May Selby/Courtesy photo

Scott Scherer with Schlumberger Scherer Construction, and Mark Bever and Will Otte from Rowland + Broughton. May Selby/Courtesy photo

Dear friends to John Rowland and Sarah Broughton: Sheena Cameron Smith, Mike Kapsa, Lucy Tremols, and Glen Bright. May Selby/Courtesy photo

Amy Capron Barrow and Jason E. Goldberg. May Selby/Courtesy photo

The ground floor space of Rowland + Broughton’s Aspen studio now serves as an exhibition space, showcasing twenty years’ worth of projects it’s created. May Selby/Courtesy photo

Matt and Hendrix Brown at the 20th anniversary party. Courtesy photo

BJ Erickson, Shannon Wildrick, and Jimbo Stockton. May Selby/Courtesy photo

The tented courtyard for the R+B 20th anniversary celebration. May Selby/Courtesy photo

The 2005-2006 panel of photos from R+B’s 20-year timeline, on display at its Aspen studio. May Selby/Courtesy photo