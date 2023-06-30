Mountain Mayhem: 20 years of Rowland + Broughton
Mountain Mayhem
On a sunny summer evening on Thursday, June 22, Rowland+Broughton Architecture/Urban Design/Interior Design (R+B) marked 20 years in the business with a reception at its Aspen studio. Known as the Mesa Store at 500 West Main St., the historic building was first established in 1888 and has since served as a hub for many operations including a general store, a bakery, and a yoga and Pilates studio in later years before becoming the headquarters for R+B several years ago.
John Rowland and Sarah Broughton are the husband-wife team behind the company and were first drawn to the building when they arrived in town in 2000. They formed their firm in 2003 and today have offices in both Aspen and Denver with a team numbering 40 or so, and a remarkably high number of repeat clients for their residential and commercial projects.
As co-founders and principals of their company, they have earned a reputation for critical thinking and a hands-on, customized approach to each project, leaving their mark throughout the town, the state, the West, and the world. They recently converted the ground floor office space at their Aspen studio into an exhibition for the first two decades of their work, which can be viewed in chronological order. Learn more by visiting rowlandbroughton.com.
