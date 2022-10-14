Mountain Mayhem: ￼Long Live the Queen￼

Windsor Castle where the queen resided.

May Selby

As a departure from happenings around Aspen, this week I’m reflecting upon off-season travels and how they can coincide with grand moments in time.

One such experience was a recent trip abroad, bookended with stops in London. We arrived in London two days after the passing of the beloved Queen Elizabeth II for a layover and then returned nearly two weeks later for a few days en route home.

To be in the United Kingdom at such a momentous point in time was moving beyond description. The kindness towards one another, the collective grief shared by all and the endless stream of tributes in the form of drawings, flowers, cards and gifts left in parks and outside of the royal family’s estates was simply incredible.

Lots of love for the queen.

May Selby

In honor of the queen and her more than 70 years of service as ruler, the entire U.K. had plunged into mourning with 10 days of solemn ceremony. The carefully orchestrated plan included gun salutes, bells ringing throughout the land and millions of people gathering to pay tribute. Britain observed a period of official national mourning that lasted until the queen’s funeral on Sept. 19. She certainly left a legacy, and to bear witness to such tributes is something that will stay with me forever.

One of the many notes left for the queen outside of Windsor Castle.

May Selby

A large-scale portrait of Queen Elizabeth II prominently displayed at The Savoy Hotel in London.

May Selby

Flowers and cards adorn Queen’s Gate, the formal entrance to Kensington Gardens.

04

Crowds gather outside of Buckingham Palace two days after the queen’s passing.

May Selby

Colorful phone booths in Mayfair.

May Selby