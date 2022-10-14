Mountain Mayhem: ￼Long Live the Queen￼
Mountain Mayhem
As a departure from happenings around Aspen, this week I’m reflecting upon off-season travels and how they can coincide with grand moments in time.
One such experience was a recent trip abroad, bookended with stops in London. We arrived in London two days after the passing of the beloved Queen Elizabeth II for a layover and then returned nearly two weeks later for a few days en route home.
To be in the United Kingdom at such a momentous point in time was moving beyond description. The kindness towards one another, the collective grief shared by all and the endless stream of tributes in the form of drawings, flowers, cards and gifts left in parks and outside of the royal family’s estates was simply incredible.
In honor of the queen and her more than 70 years of service as ruler, the entire U.K. had plunged into mourning with 10 days of solemn ceremony. The carefully orchestrated plan included gun salutes, bells ringing throughout the land and millions of people gathering to pay tribute. Britain observed a period of official national mourning that lasted until the queen’s funeral on Sept. 19. She certainly left a legacy, and to bear witness to such tributes is something that will stay with me forever.
This week in Aspen history
“ASTC tells plans for Homecoming,” announced the Aspen Times on Oct. 12, 1978. “Aspen High School isn’t the only school in Aspen to declare Homecoming. Now it’s Aspen State Teachers College holding its Homecoming events on Saturday, Oct. 14.