Motorcyclist dies in crash with pickup truck on Highway 82

A motorcyclist who was riding toward Independence Pass died Aug. 21 when he crossed the center line and collided with a pickup truck on Highway 82, according to Colorado State Patrol Trooper Josh Lewis.

The incident occurred just before 7 p.m. at mile marker 49, which is just west of the Weller Lake trailhead.

The motorcyclist, a 50-year-old man from Atlanta, was riding eastbound on a 2018 Honda motorcycle when he crossed into the opposite lane and collided with a westbound 2017 Toyota pickup truck, Lewis said.

The rider was thrown from the motorcycle in the crash; there were no other injuries or deaths related to the incident, according to Lewis. All four occupants in the truck — a 29-year-old male driver from Buena Vista and three passengers, a 32-year-old woman, a 72-year-old man and a 1-year-old boy — were OK, Lewis said.

Speed was a possible factor in the incident, but alcohol and drugs are not being considered, Lewis said.

Some road closures and impacts related to the crash were in effect until just before 12:30 a.m. Aug. 22, according to Lewis.

