Mother charged in West Glenwood double homicide of children

The scene of a double-homicide investigation along Soccer Field Road in West Glenwood Springs Thursday afternoon.

Rich Allen/Post Independent

Two children died as a result of their wounds from a stabbing Thursday afternoon, Glenwood Springs police said Friday morning, and their 37-year-old mother is facing two counts of first-degree murder.

The victims’ mother, Claudia Y. Camacho-Duenas, was detained without incident at the West Glenwood scene, and there were no outstanding suspects relating to the case, police reported. State agents arrived Thursday afternoon after the two children were violently assaulted at an apartment complex in the 100 block of Soccer Field Road.

Camacho-Duenas was charged with two counts of first-degree murder of a family member, according to Garfield County Court records. The victims were 11 and 18 years old, police said.

First responders administered life-saving measures to Camacho-Duenas’ children, who were both reported stabbed, a news release states. The victims were transported to the hospital with severe injuries; however, police reported the victims later died.

Claudia Camacho-Duenas.

Glenwood Springs Police Department photo

Witnesses were questioned by detectives and agents with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, Glenwood Springs Police Chief Joseph Deras said in a Thursday night news release.





Deras said the first call of the incident happened around 2:34 p.m. Thursday. The roadway in the immediate area was closed to traffic for hours after the incident.

“We will not offer any further information with respect to any evidence or the criminal justice process moving forward,“ police said in Friday’s news release.

Editor’s note: The headline on this story has been updated to reflect they victims are the children; the police have not released their genders.