Most Anticipated Arts Events in the Roaring Fork Valley, Winter 2021-22

Nearly two years of living with pandemic-bred restrictions, Aspen’s arts and culture scene is now settling into something like normalcy with most of the in-person events and series back on the calendar again. For now, at least (keeping our eyes on omicron). After in-real-life experiences like concerts, talks and art openings were all but wiped off the map last winter, they’re back with world-class offerings best enjoyed together.

Here is The Aspen Times Weekly’s annual most-anticipated list for winter 2021-22 in Aspen and the Roaring Fork Valley are the best of what’s coming:

BOOKS

‘Powder Days’ author Heather Hansman

Winter Words, Paepcke Auditorium

Jan. 12









The Outside magazine columnist and ski journalist will discuss her new book “Powder Days: Ski Bums, Ski Towns, and the Future of Chasing Snow,” an examination of the history of skiing in the U.S. and how the industry is evolving in the face of climate change and economic inequality. A must-read for any Aspenite.

And don’t forget: Memoirists Ashley C. Ford, Eleanor Henderson and Michelle Zauner at Winter Words (virtual), Feb. 15 … Aspen Words Literary Prize shortlist announcement, Feb. 23 … “How the World is Passed” author Clint Smith at Winter Words, March 15 … “Bewilderment” author Richard Powers at Winter Words, March 29 … Aspen Words Literary Prize ceremony, April 23.

CLASSICAL MUSIC

Inon Barnatan, Harris Concert Hall

Feb. 10





The Israeli pianist and Aspen favorite celebrates the return of winter recitals with a program that includes Handel’s Fugue on a Theme.

And don’t forget: Boris Godunov, “Met Live in HD,” Wheeler Opera House, Feb. 8 … “Fire Shut Up in My Bones,” “Met Live in HD,” Wheeler Opera House, Feb. 15 … Calder Quartet, Harris Concert Hall, Feb. 17 … “Cinderella,” “Met Live in HD,” Wheeler Opera House, March 1 … Violinist Simone Porter with pianist Hsin-I Huang, Harris Concert Hall, March 3.

FILM

NEPSA Awards, Wheeler Opera House

March 31





A longtime beloved tradition showcasing the best and funniest of locally made ski movies, the NEPSA (that’s Aspen backwards) have moved from their historic fall offseason slot to this prime March night suited for spring break shenanigans and a memorable night at the Wheeler.

And don’t forget: The Meeting film festival at Wheeler Opera House, Jan. 24-26 …

Aspen Shortsfest, April 5-10.

POP MUSIC

Umphrey’s McGee, Belly Up Aspen

March 18, 19 & 20





We get to return to some normalcy this winter. That means Hi-Fi concerts on the mountains are back, full dance-floors at the clubs are back and this annual multi-night run from the beloved Chicago-based six-piece jam band is back after a long pandemic break.

And don’t forget: Dillon Francis at Belly Up, Dec. 23 … Zhu at Belly Up, Dec. 25 & 26 … The Chainsmokers at Belly Up, Dec. 28 & 29 … John Oates with Guthrie Trapp at Wheeler Opera House, Dec. 29 … Third Eye Blind at Belly Up, Dec. 30 … Diplo at Belly Up, Dec. 31 … Charley Crockett at Belly Up, Jan. 4 … Mersiv at Belly Up, Jan. 12 … Leftover Salmon at TACAW, Jan. 14 … Goth Babe at Belly Up, Jan. 19 … Ferg at Belly Up, Jan. 20 … Fisher at Belly Up, Jan. 21 … The Unlikely Candidates at TACAW, Jan. 22 … Louis the Child at Belly Up, Jan. 23 … Jamestown Revival at Belly Up, Jan. 30 … Flight Facilities at Belly Up, Feb. 1 … Nora En Pure at Belly Up, Feb. 5 … Galactic at Belly Up, Feb. 7 … Donavon Frankenreiter at Belly Up, Feb. 12 … Lowdown Brass Band at TACAW, Feb. 26 … Drive-By Truckers at Belly Up, Feb. 27 … Mardi Gras Music at Snowmass Base Village, March 1 … Joey DeFranceso Trio at JAS Café, March 25-26 … Hi-Fi Concert Series at Aspen Mountain, March 26 … Yola at Belly Up, April 1 … Bud Light Core Party, downtown Aspen, April 2 … Hi-Fi Concert Series, Snowmass Base Village, April 8 … St. Paul & the Broken Bones at Belly Up, April 29.

THEATER & COMEDY & DANCE

Jim Gaffigan & the Aspen Laugh Festival

Aspen Laugh Festival at Wheeler Opera House

Feb. 19





The great Gaffigan returns to kick off the Wheeler Opera House’s annual comedy festival, which runs through Feb. 23.

And don’t forget: “Choir of Man” at Wheeler Opera House, Jan. 13 … Kevin Nealon at Wheeler Opera House, Dec. 27 … Magician Justin Willman at Wheeler Opera House, Dec. 28 … Pop-Up Magazine ‘Live From Aspen, Wheeler Opera House, Jan. 9-11 … Bob the Drag Queen & Monet X Change, Wheeler Opera House, Jan. 20 … Dance Aspen world premeiere ballets, March 4 & 5.

VISUAL ART

‘Andy Warhol: Lifetimes’ & ‘Warhol in Colorado’

Aspen Art Museum & Powers Art Center

Through March 27 & Oct. 15

Marilyn Diptych



Obviously. This is a milestone art event in Aspen, and one of the biggest anywhere in the world this winter. Don’t miss either of these shows.

And don’t forget: Artists-in-Residence exhibition, Patton-Malott Gallery, Anderson Ranch Arts Center, through Jan. 28 … Snowmass Luminescence, through Feb. 27 … Precious Okoyomon, “Every Morning the Sky’s Light…” at Aspen Art Museum, through Sept. 18 … “Decade by Decade: Aspen Revealed” at Wheeler/Stallard Museum, through Spring 2023 … Michael Kinsley exhibition at the Art Base, Basalt, through Jan. 10 … David Yarrow exhibition at Casterline | Goodman, through July 15 … Sip & Sketch at Anderson Ranch Arts Center, Dec. 16, Jan, 13, Feb. 10, March 10 … Tom Sachs exhibition at Baldwin Gallery, Dec. 26-Feb. 12 … Radcliffe Bailey lecture at Anderson Ranch Arts Center, Jan. 6 … Julia Buffalohead lecture at Anderson Ranch Arts Center, Jan. 20 … Dan McCarthy exhibition at Baldwin Gallery, Feb. 18-March 13 … Tony Oursler exhibition at Baldwin Gallery, March-April.