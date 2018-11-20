More terrain opens on Aspen Mountain, Snowmass preps for Thursday

Aspen Mountain opened additional terrain Tuesday while Snowmass Ski Area announced further details about its opening on Thursday.

Aspen Skiing Co. said at 11:20 a.m. that it has opened or will open 60 acres of "Copper" terrain today. That includes Copper Trail, Copper Connector and Copper Bowl. Company officials also anticipated that fresh tracks would be available in Seibert's and possibly Back of Bell One.

"The Gent's Chair will be spinning once that terrain opens if you prefer to stay on the upper mountain," Skico said in a notice.

Aspen Mountain opened five days early on Saturday with 20 runs open and top-to-bottom skiing.

Snowmass will open Thursday with at least 475 acres of terrain. The Village Express, Sam's Knob, Big Burn and Elk Camp chairlifts will open along with the Meadows Lift and Meadows Carpet, Sky Cab and Treehouse Carpet.

Terrain will open on the Big Burn, Elk Camp and off the Village Express.

Recommended Stories For You

Elk Camp Restaurant and Sam's Smokehouse will also open for the season Thursday.