More sunshine, longer hours starting at some Aspen, Snowmass chairlifts

More minutes of sunshine means longer hours on select chairlifts at Aspen Skiing Co.’s four ski areas.

For skiers and riders who haven’t been up on the hill late in the day this week, Skico started operating some lifts until 4 or 4:15 p.m.

The Silver Queen Gondola, FIS and Ajax Express at Aspen Mountain are open to 4 p.m.

At Aspen Highlands, the Cloud Nine lift is open until 4 p.m. while Exhibition is open until 4:15 p.m.

At Snowmass, the Big Burn chair, Village Express and Elk Camp Gondola are open until 4 p.m.

At Buttermilk, the Summit Express is open to 4 p.m.