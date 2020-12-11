More snow means more ski terrain will open this weekend at Snowmass

Snowmass Ski Area received eight inches of fresh snow up high on Thursday night and Friday while mid-mountain scored about six inches. The fresh snow will allow more terrain to open this weekend, according to Aspen Skiing Co.

The Big Burn chairlift will open Saturday along with the Sneaky’s and Mick’s Gully trails and the lower portions of Dallas Freeway, Whispering Jesse and Wineskin, according to an update by Skico. The Bull Run trail off the Elk Camp chairlift will also open Saturday.

On Sunday, the Alpine Springs chairlift will open along with High Alpine restaurant, Skico said.

At Aspen Mountain, the fresh snowfall allowed Skico to open Copper Bowl and Copper Connector. Additional terrain on the Lift 1A section will open on Saturday.