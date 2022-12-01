More snow in the forecast for Aspen Snowmass mountains

Friday's storm is just a kick-off for more to follow in the coming days.

Getty Images

There are powder days in the future for Aspen Snowmass resorts that are open, and a fresh layer of snow for the ones opening in the coming weeks.

With a winter storm warning in effect from midnight through 5 p.m. on Friday, all four mountains are getting a heavy dose of some much-needed snow.

According to OpenSnow, Aspen Mountain and Snowmass can expect 7 inches on Friday and 2 inches on Saturday. Aspen Highlands, which opens Dec. 10, has 8 inches forecast for Friday and 3 on Saturday. Buttermilk is expected to get a little less new snow, with only 5 inches on the forecast for Friday and 1 for Saturday.

“Due to the strong winds and warmer temperatures, the snow quality will likely be on the thicker side to start the day on Friday; though, by Friday midday, the snow quality should become fluffier due to slowing (not slow) winds and cooling temperatures,” said OpenSnow founding meteorologist Joel Gratz in his daily snow report.

Light snow showers will continue through the weekend and into early next week.





Also, the Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC) has issued an avalanche watch for the Elk Mountains and West Elk Mountains. For above, near, and below the treeline, there are dangerous avalanche conditions.

Aspen Mountain Ski Patrol set off charges for avalanche mitigation Thursday afternoon. The CAIC avalanche watch is in effect until 8:30 a.m. on Saturday.

“Thursday’s avalanche conditions are dangerous,” the avalanche center says in its website. “You can trigger an avalanche on any steep slope where you find more than about a foot of recent snow on top of older, weak snow. You can trigger an avalanche from a distance, and they may break wider and run farther than you expect. Give yourself plenty of space around steep slopes.”

The Weather Service website advises planning for slippery road conditions, along with blowing snow that can reduce visibility and strong winds.

To reach Audrey Ryan, email her at aryan@aspentimes.com.