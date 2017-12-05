More Coloradans flocking to Obamacare despite federal uncertainty, passing of Senate tax bill

Health insurance enrollment on the state’s Obamacare marketplace jumped by nearly 30 percent this year compared to last, according to Connect For Health Colorado officials, meaning Coloradans at least seem to be shaking off federal uncertainty in favor of being insured.

“With only two weeks left to enroll for January coverage, I am pleased with the pace of plan selections,” Connect For Health Colorado CEO Kevin Patterson said in a news release.

“I know people are busy this time of year, but I encourage everyone who buys their own health insurance to check to see if they qualify for financial assistance, review the available plans and complete an enrollment before the last-minute rush,” Patterson added. “Many will be surprised that they qualify for financial help.”

Open enrollment kicked off Wednesday, Nov. 1, and so far, Coloradans have signed up for 43,881 medical plans this year, compared to 34,085 in November 2016. Eighteen percent are new enrollees for 2018 insurance plans, and 82 percent are renewing Connect for Health customers.

The enrollment deadline to have a plan in place by Jan. 1, 2018, is Friday, Dec. 15. Open enrollment will continue through Friday, Jan. 12, but anyone signing up after Dec. 15 won’t be covered until Feb. 1. Go to Connect for Health Colorado to shop for plans, or call a local insurance broker.

About 8 percent of Coloradans don’t get health insurance through their employers and therefore must purchase plans on the individual or small-group markets. In Eagle County, that means either Kaiser or Anthem, and rates have been spiraling upward in recent years.

