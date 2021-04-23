Moose on the loose: Family roams streets of Aspen on Earth Day
A family of moose made their way through downtown Aspen on Thursday afternoon. The moose traveled across Main Street, into Paepke Park then meandered to Wagner Park with a police escort before moving toward Aspen Mountain.
While bear sightings have become common in Aspen, moose are typically seen outside of town.
Here are a few frames from Aspen Times sports editor/photographer Austin Colbert, who kept his distance and snapped a few shots with his long lens.
