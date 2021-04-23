Moose on the loose: Family roams streets of Aspen on Earth Day

Two moose make their way through downtown Aspen on Thursday, April 22, 2021, which happened to be Earth Day. While bear and deer sightings are quite common in the downtown core, moose are rarely seen in town. Photo by Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times.



A family of moose made their way through downtown Aspen on Thursday afternoon. The moose traveled across Main Street, into Paepke Park then meandered to Wagner Park with a police escort before moving toward Aspen Mountain.

While bear sightings have become common in Aspen, moose are typically seen outside of town.

Here are a few frames from Aspen Times sports editor/photographer Austin Colbert, who kept his distance and snapped a few shots with his long lens.

