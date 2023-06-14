Monica Samuels returns for 40th annual Food & Wine Classic in Aspen with wine versus sake taste-off

Sake samurai Monica Samuels will appear at The Food & Wine Classic in Aspen this weekend touting the joys of sake.

Courtesy photo

Is sake a better pairing with food than wine? According to Monica Samuels, Kome Collective’s vice president of sake and spirits, the answer is yes.

And that’s what she will set out to prove during her upcoming Food & Wine Classic seminars with Food & Wine Executive Wine Editor Ray Isle in “The Great Wine vs Sake Taste-Off: Which is Better with Food? Taste and Decide for Yourself.”

“I think that most Americans think about sake and they’re like, ‘Oh yeah, I drink it when I have sushi,’ but they don’t really know why,” said Samuels. “This seminar is kind of forcing people to sit and pick apart the pairing and see why it does or doesn’t work. The food we taste is intentionally not Japanese. We’re doing things like goat cheese, caviar, and potato chips. We have a barbecue, pulled-pork slider that we’re doing a challenge with. I want people to feel like it’s easier than they thought to have this enjoyable new experience, and that is pairs with everyday food they make at home. I have a lot of confidence at being able to win at this type of battle.”

Samuels, who grew up in Los Angeles, is half Japanese and spent most of her summers in Tokyo. Her mother traveled often to Japan for work and insisted she attend a Japanese school, so she could master the language and culture. It’s a skill that she said she is grateful for and that has led to many opportunities.

Her introduction to sake was through family.





“My grandfather worked at a sake factory, so he was my first initiation into that world,” she said. “When we would visit him, I would sneak sips. I was probably around 12, so I developed am early taste for it.”

But it wasn’t until she moved to New York City for college in the early aughts and landed a job at Brazilian-Peruvian-Japanese hot-spot Sushi Samba in Manhattan that a career in sake began to take shape.

“While at Sushi Samba, I fell in love with hospitality,” she said. “Everyone in New York was ordering cosmopolitans at the time, but on our menu, every specialty cocktail was made with some kind of sake. Because I could read Japanese, I began to do a lot of research on sake and became the de facto sake expert while there.”

After many years at Sushi Samba, Samuels made her way into the distribution side of the business, first with a stint Southern Wine and Spirits, eventually landing in her current role as vice president of sake and spirits at Kome Collective, which is a part of Vine Connections.

The companies, she said, were interested in the category and in alternative beverages in general, which allowed her to dig in and learn as much about sake as she could while growing that part of the business.

“Around 2013, I really started to spend a lot of time in Japan working at sake breweries and learning about the process, as well as sourcing it,” she said.

In 2017, Samuels was awarded the honor of sake samurai, which she said is not exactly the equivalent of becoming a master sommelier because you cannot test into it.

“It’s a very specific award given by the Japanese government to people outside of Japan who amplify sake around the world,” she said.

According to The Japan Sake Brewers Association Junior Council, the tenets of a sake samurai are those who love sake and the culture of Japan, strive to gain a deeper understanding of sake culture and work on behalf of its further development, and spread the word about Japanese sake around the world.

She doesn’t take the distinction lightly, given that traditionally sake is still very much a male-dominated industry. Until recently, it was taboo for women to enter sake breweries for a variety of reasons, including the belief that women were unclean.

While there has been a return of women to sake brewing, their numbers are low.

“We have three female businesses, which is not a lot considering about 1,100 active sake breweries in Japan and maybe 40 are run by women,” she said. “But if you say that to a Japanese person, they’re like, ‘Oh wow, we are really progressive.’ But when I speak to my producers, they say it’s different than being a woman in a male-dominated industry in the U.S. because there is always at least one other woman who has done it. They don’t have the luxury of that, of thinking about what it’s like to be a woman in the industry. They need to be the best in the room.”

As someone who is multicultural, Samuels said, she wants to be as respectful of Japanese culture as possible and not steamroll her way through the business, but being an outsider helps in some ways because she can sometimes push things a bit and claim ignorance later.

“It’s a balancing act,” she said. “I want these women to feel like they are able to do anything. Usually as soon as I walk in the room, they are like, ‘Oh, thank God you’re here.'”

This weekend will be Samuels’ third appearance at the Classic. She is focused on introducing attendees of her seminars to the joys of sake and food and encourages everyone to show up with an open mind and a sense of play.

“The most important thing I want people to take away is that sake is brewed like a beer but drinks like a wine, so it’s incredibly versatile,” she said.

You can catch Monica Samuels and Ray Isle’s “The Great Wine vs Sake Taste-Off” seminar on Friday and Saturday at 10-11 a.m. at The Little Nell.