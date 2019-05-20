Monday Business Briefs: Snowmass Tourism makes hires; iTrip Vacations Aspen Snowmass expands; Community Bank honored

New hires at Snowmass Tourism

Snowmass Tourism has appointed two new members to its group sales department. Margot Ellis, a longtime Roaring Fork Valley resident, joins the team as national sales manager, and Lisa Jennings returns to the Roaring Fork Valley after a two-year stint in Texas as the new group sales specialist. Both begin their positions at the end of May.

“We are very excited and pleased to have both Margot and Lisa join the Snowmass Tourism Group Sales Department,” said Mark Scheller, group sales director at Snowmass Tourism, in a statement. “Each brings unique qualities and experiences that will further support our sales efforts, not to mention they both exude professionalism and positivity that will fit well within our department. We are looking forward to having both represent Snowmass within the meeting planning and group planning communities.”

Ellis most recently worked at Blazing Adventures as the assistant director of group sales. She also served the company as a group sales manager and an adventure guide.

Jennings most recently worked for two years in Austin as a project coordinator for Cvent, an event management company. Prior to her move to Texas, Jennings worked as the group and leisure sales manager for The Sky Hotel Aspen, as well as group sales manager for Frias Properties of Aspen.

Vacation company expands

Paddy Allen is joining the team at iTrip Vacations Aspen Snowmass. After working for Frias Properties of Aspen, most recently as general manager, he brings 30 years of property management experience to fill the position of general manager of iTrip Vacations Aspen Snowmass.

iTrip Vacations Aspen Snowmass is a vacation rental property management company owned and operated by local residents Kim Estock and Kim Allen. The team manages over 30 units in Aspen and Snowmass.

Community Bank honored

The U.S. Small Business Administration honored Timberline Bank as Colorado’s Community Bank Lender of the Year 2018 in a ceremony held May 10 at Front Range Community College.

The award recognizes a Colorado lender that is dedicated to small business lending in the community it serves.

“We are honored to be named SBA Colorado’s Community Bank Lender of the Year for the second time,” said Jason Taets, president of Timberline Bank Aspen. “Our bank is a locally owned and operated small business and therefore very similar to many of the local business clients we serve.”

Timberline Bank was founded by its employees and Western Slope investors in 2004 and has locations in Grand Junction, Aspen and Montrose.